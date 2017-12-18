Anna Kournikova And Enrique Iglesias Welcome Twins In Secret

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed twins, according to TMZ. The singer and former tennis pro are first-time parents. E! Online also confirmed the news.

Kournikova, 36, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy, Nicholas, and girl, Lucy, over the weekend in Miami. The couple hadn’t announced they were expecting. Representatives for Iglesias and Kournikova did not return HuffPost’s request for comment.

Despite making themselves mighty comfortable in that public bathroom for Iglesias’ “Escape” music video all those years ago, the pop star and former tennis pro are famously private and rarely appear in public together.

The two have been together since 2001. While Kournikova sported some serious bling on her ring finger in a snap from 2016, they’ve never confirmed that they are married.

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Dec 15, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Dec 15, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

The couple did, however, share some posts from Miami over the last few days looking happy in the sun.

Speaking with Women’s Health in 2011, Kournikova revealed that while kids were part of her game plan, marriage wasn’t “important” in her eyes.

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt. I love taking care of people,” she said. “I’m in a happy relationship ― that’s all that matters … I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”