Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers Of The Year Are A Celebration Of Diversity

The female leads of "Black Panther" lit up one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year covers.

Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year include celebrities across the spectrum, from this year’s blockbusters to the hitmakers of 2018.

The magazine’s covers, however, homed in on one of the biggest entertainment wins this year: diversity.

Entertainment Weekly debuted four covers for the Entertainers of the Year edition, featuring the female leads of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Black Panther,” Cardi B and Darren Criss, the “Glee”-turned-Broadway star who is of mixed Filipino and European descent.

The overall Entertainers of the Year list is dominated by diversity: It includes 15 women, the Fab Five from “Queer Eye” and 14 people of color, seven whom are black. Also among the honorees are Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh and Donald Glover, the brains behind FX’s “Atlanta.”

The magazine covers feature some serious looks by the women of “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” two of the most successful films of the year.

“Black Panther,” which debuted in February — by the way, Black History Month — broke an insane number of box office records. It hit the mark as the highest-grossing superhero film of all time in March and earned the biggest opening week for any Marvel movie at the time.

“Crazy Rich Asians” also proved there is power in having a predominantly minority cast by raking it in at the box office. It’s the highest-grossing romantic comedy in the U.S. in 10 years and earned the most money of any movie during a Labor Day weekend in 11 years.

Check out some of the Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year below:

EW's 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Donald Glover https://t.co/veAno5ZhiB pic.twitter.com/cgBabxXDXZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

See gorgeous photos from our Entertainers of the Year cover shoot with the ladies of #CrazyRichAsians: https://t.co/4pGJ9ez4ax pic.twitter.com/wbBogaFcwb — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 30, 2018

.@IamCardiB slaying in the cover of Entertainment Weekly 💫💗 pic.twitter.com/wGa5ZdWDNd — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) November 30, 2018

EW's 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Sandra Oh https://t.co/DsLylQxswu pic.twitter.com/0rZ2oEVmJO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018

EW's 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Darren Criss https://t.co/dMsgbt98Ka pic.twitter.com/xGOtfxh5Wh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 29, 2018