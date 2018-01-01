Entrepreneur Chrissy Johnson Shares Her Passion For Travel And Why She Launched Her Affordable Travel Booking Website Cheapbair.com

Today we interview Chrissy Johnson, Founder of CHEAPBAIR.COM, a travel booking site that offers cheap flights from New York to Cancun.

Jerica: Hi Chrissy! Thanks for sharing your story and business with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the travel industry.

Chrissy: I'm Chrissy Johnson. I’m a sales and marketing professional. I chose the travel industry, because I’ve always had a passion for travel. I started traveling when I was only 19 years old. I visited different countries and learned about different cultures. Traveling is something I love to do so naturally I chose a field in something I already had great passion for.

Jerica: It’s definitely important to chose a career path that you’re passionate about. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

Chrissy: I think my site is unique. It looks different from other travel booking sites and it offers so much more. Besides booking a flight or hotel, you can also buy tickets to Vegas shows, pool parties and nightclubs. So it's one stop shopping and the new face of travel.

Jerica: Your website seems to have a lot of user friendly functionality, which is great. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success? Chrissy: The most influential factor in my business success is God. Without God and Jesus I would not have been able to accomplish anything or be successful.

Jerica: If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why? Chrissy: I give to Doctors Without Borders, because these doctors risk their lives daily to care for children and adults around the world in dangerous places who have inadequate access to medical treatment. I have the greatest respect for them.

Jerica: Thank you Chrissy for sharing your passions and travel website with our readers. Best wishes to you in 2018 and beyond.