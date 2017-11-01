Entrepreneur Volodymyr Panchenko Talks about the Future of Cryptocurrencies

It is likely that you’ve become aware of cryptocurrency, the newest type of financial asset, within the last year or so.

The news has been hard to miss. More than $1.2 billion has been raised this year alone, by companies in nearly every industry. From media to gaming, finance and technology, innovative founders are funding their endeavors through Initial Coin Offerings or ICOs.

Tokens are being created for everything under the sun, from the healthcare industry to real estate to travel and tourism. A quick look at Coinschedule.com, one of the sites that track all current ICOs, gives you a good idea of just how many of these are in the works.

These are exciting times especially in light of the tremendous gains of Bitcoin, Ethereum and some other cryptocurrencies. But evaluating the future potential of any cryptocurrency comes down to one thing… How will those coins be used, and is there a solid market for that use?

Bitcoin, for example, launched in 2009, and the early investors are now sitting on a sizeable fortunate. Still, those gains have been purely speculative. The coin itself has not yet gained widespread mainstream use. There are a few retailers that now accept cryptocurrency like Overstock.com & New York city cab drivers with talks of Uber being close behind.

Clearly, for a cryptocurrency to succeed in the long term there must be a workable use case, with a large audience ready and willing to use it. And frankly, with some of the ICOs up on offer, I don’t see that happening.

One exception appears to be a new token aimed at the huge gaming marketplace. I spoke with DMarket CEO Volodymyr Panchenko to understand just how he came to be at the head of a new cryptocurrency called DCoin, and why he thinks this one is different.

Q: Your background is not in finance, or currency, or economics. What attracted you to cryptocurrency?

I come from a strong gaming background, and am really interested in the future tech and how it informs everything we do as a culture. My first company, Suntechsoft, is well established as a world-wide trader of games. From there, I co-founded Skins.cash with Alexander “ZeroGravity” Kokhanovskyy; we created a platform that allows gamers to sell the in-game items they’ve earned and turn them into real money, and that’s been incredibly popular, with more than 15 million in-game skins sold.

Right now there are about 2.3 billion people who play games every day on different platforms and devices. The gaming industry reached $100 billion of revenue in 2016 and is booming. But in all of this I saw a massive problem – just 6% of the global gaming audience has a way to make a profit on the in-game assets they earn.

We realized that, using blockchain technology, we could create a secure marketplace for the other 94% of gamers, letting them trade not just inside games, but across the entire gaming universe. The market is ready, the technology is here, and the potential reach is just massive.

Q: Your partner and co-founder; how did you and he connect and how did this idea for gaming tokens come about?

Alex and I met many years ago in Cuba. He was smoking a big Cuban cigar, and I was drinking the best Cuban rum. We thought, “If we mix these two, we’ll have the perfect combination!”

But the real match came out with our common goal in creating the new future of gaming. Since we launched Skins.Cash, I’ve been thinking of opportunities to give all gamers worldwide a chance to trade collected items from any game on any platform. Moreover, as a gamer myself, I realized that I’m spending my time and effort collecting assets that do not in reality belong to me.

I’ve tried different tech approaches to make everything happen, but nothing really worked properly. Meanwhile, I’ve been investing money and effort into understanding crypto. Coming home every night, I’ve been reading tons of technical whitepapers, and was inspired with the idea of decentralization and blockchain technology.

One day I suddenly realized: if we put in-game assets on blockchain, it would solve all the problems at once. First of all, during trades today, hundreds of thousands of databases of every game and every publisher have to be synchronized with each other. Blockchain resolves this issue; and it allows all gamers globally to trade in-game assets between any game on any platform. Secondly, all transactions are secure and fast. And last but not least, blockchain makes every gamer the real owner of his game items. With DMarket’s blockchain, all virtual assets become real, like BTC and ETH, in the wallet.

The idea for gaming tokens came about together with the idea of using blockchain and smart contracts for our platform. To add all the features we want to our marketplace, we need to use smart contracts. You can’t put a 100-dollar bill into a smart contract, so there is a need for a crypto – the DMarket token.

Q: We see the numbers on how many cryptocurrencies are being launched. What makes your different? Why do you think people will actually use this?

It’s the basic premise of a good business idea: find a need and meet it. Imagine there are billions of gamers who spend their time, energy, and effort trying to collect new assets (the 94% we talked about above). Now they will get the chance to become the actual owners of the earned items, to trade them, to earn money – to do whatever they want to those assets. They will definitely use that opportunity. In order to have this possibility, they will need DMarket Tokens as this is the only virtual currency to be used within the marketplace. I have no doubt about the high demand for DMarket Tokens.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenges in blockchain currency right now?

The most important thing for me has been to surround myself with really smart people in in all the areas we need. I come from a gaming background, as you know, so I wanted to put a team together with tech experts, blockchain pros, financial geniuses, etc.

For example, Andriy Khavryuchenko, our blockchain architect, was the architect behind DASH, one of the top 8 cryptos in the world right now, with a market cap of $1.4 billion. And Sergey Nemesh, our CTO, is an expert not just on blockchain but in big data and artificial intelligence. We have a solid advisory board, including CEOs and industry leaders in finance, gaming and tech, all excited about this project

So many of the ICOs we see are lacking two key things: the market need, and the brain trust they can call on to build a successful coin. That is going to seriously limit their potential success. I think this is the biggest challenge right now, not just for the companies, but for people who are looking to invest in cryptocurrency. There are just too many out there than don’t know what they’re up against.

Q: Okay, fast forward five years. How do you see cryptocurrency being used in everyday life, by average people? How long before you believe this will become an accepted financial asset for most of us?

We see cryptocurrency being used in everyday life by normal people, and it’s happening today. For instance, there are many companies and pro specialists who are already accepting crypto as a payment, including real estate and legal companies, travel agencies, interior designers, etc. The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) has partnered with Secured Automated Lending Technology (SALT) to enable its clients to use Bitcoin and Ethereum’s ether as a guarantee for loans. Not only will actual crypto (like BTC or LTC) will be accepted as financial assets for most of us, but we’ll see more and more virtual items that have become real will also be a part of it. For instance, I have a collection of memorabilia from the popular video games. It is very precious, and I need an insurance company for it. I also need a legal company that will help me to divide it up if I get divorced (hopefully not!), or a bank that can take it as security for a loan. All of these services will become a common part of our everyday financial lives.

Q: What would you say to anyone interested in starting their own cryptocurrency?