Environmental friendly Banana plantation firm is using Blockchain to attract investors

Bananas are not only delicious and nutritious food nowadays. There are also a cryprocurrency.

Have you heard of the Bananacoin yet?

The first environmentally friendly plantation in Laos which has released a utility token based on Ethereum, pegged to the export price of 1 kg of bananas.

Bananacoin is not only a utility token.

Bananacoin is a project, a blockchain, a plantation, a great team of people who know what they are doing.

The company has a truly international team: Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos - they all came together to grow bananas and they have been doing so for over 3 years now.

Not just bananas though. Bananacoin have chosen rare sort called Lady Fingers. These rare and expensive bananas are being exported to China where demand is very high.

The bananas are being bought even before the harvest. All due to a relatively recent chemical use agreement under which many local plantations were shut down.

Meanwhile Banancoin products are fully in compliance with the regulations. Company takes great pride in not using any chemicals and being 100% organic.

Moreover Banancoin came up with a concept of a completely recycling production and began to process bananas leaves and stems, isolating fiber from them and using it for the packaging.

So yes, we can definitely call Banancoin an environment responsible business. But they went farther. Bananacoin has also become a social responsible project contributing to Laos population living conditions improvement.

Laos offers great weather conditions and lots of virgin land, ones that have never been used for agriculture. It's important since Bananacoin is 100% chemical free plantation. The thing is if any chemicals go into the soil, it becomes unsuitable for the company. Some pesticides might stay in the soil for years. For example Vietnam still has ecologically unfavourable territories on the agricultural sector due to a chemical pollution after the war. So Laos was chosen for the project.

Laos was chosen for the project also because it's not exposed to open waters, which makes natural disasters a rare thing. Most of The Bananacoin plantations are on highlands and hills where there are no strong winds, but it rains regularly, therefore, good harvest yields are typical for this region.

It's also a plus that there is no tension between Laos and Chine, project's target market. All that make Laos a great location. And using all the advantages Bananacoin gives back.

When the plantation had started the villages around hadn't had so much as an electricity. Only villagers and rice fields. Cultivating lands Bananacoin have installed electricity, organized access to freshwater and built the infrastructure in the villages around. Conditions have become much better. They are even currently working on installing high-speed Internet.

And once TGE Hard Cap is reached Bananacoin will expand, hire more people, cultivate more lands and produce more healthy100% chemical free and organic bananas.

To expand company runs crowd funding issuing Bananacoin tokens. This is a unique way to link agribusiness to a blockchain, using the capabilities of a blockchain to raise investment and arrange transparent payments to investors in the future.

Banancoin investors are people just like us. People from all over the world - England, USA, Europe, Asia - everywhere really.

Bananacoin has s website and social media platforms on 5 languages, including English, Spanish, Russian, French, Chinese and Japanese.

Company founder Alexandr Bychkov has just made it around the world spreading the word about the project and attracting new investors.

Thailand, Singapore, Mongolia, USA - Alexander has presented Bananacoin in blockchain related events and made quite the impression. The more he talked about Bananacoin the more followers and investors he got.

It's quite significant that being a project founder and running the plantation Alexander always finds time to communicate with company investors - big or small, existing or planning to become one, Alexander is always online talking to people, answering questions in Telegram and even streaming life every now and then.

Now that's what we call taking marketing seriously.

Bananacoin have even ran a promotion if frames of which 2 people have won a trip to Laos and got a chance to see the plantain for themselves.

To some up Bananacoin guests said one thing about the project: "It's so real!"

In their interviews the winners said repeatedly that he social role of the company means a great deal for them. "I know that my money will not only bring me a profit, but also benefit local population creating new jobs with good conditions - the ones which are so important and so needed in Asia." - said one of them.

It is true. Cultivating new lands Bananacoin will not only provide new jobs for the people who really need one, but also bring water and electricity for the surrounding villages of their new plantation.

And when business is so see through, so plain, simple and socially and environmentally responsible we can only wish them the best of luck!

We believe Bananacoin will hit the hard cap soon and prove that blockchain can be and should be tied to a real business.

Moreover Bananacoin has everything to become a new platform for agricultural business around the world.