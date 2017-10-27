Conservative Think Tank Urged EPA To Consider Convicted Child Sex Offender For Climate Panel

In 2008, Oliver Manuel, a nuclear chemist whose crank theories about the sun alienated even ardent climate change deniers, was convicted of attempted sodomy of his 11-year-old daughter.

Nine years later, his name appeared on a list of scientists proposed to the Environmental Protection Agency as arbiters of climate science for a national debate meant to provide Americans “true, legitimate, peer-reviewed, objective, transparent discussion about CO₂.”

The Heartland Institute ― the right-wing think tank that, after years of defending big tobacco through the lens of “smokers’ rights,” has become a leading proponent of climate change denial ― included Manuel on a spreadsheet of 205 scientists and economists submitted to the EPA in May for a planned red team-blue team exercise to debate the threat posed by climate change. HuffPost first reported and published the list on Wednesday.

Manuel, the former chairman of the University of Missouri-Rolla’s chemistry department, was arrested in 2006 on two counts of rape, four counts of sodomy and one count of attempted sodomy as a result of sex abuse accusations by his children dating back decades, Columbia Daily Tribune reported in 2008. Most of the charges were dropped, but he was convicted of attempted sodomy of his 11-year-old daughter in 1989, according to Missouri’s state Sex Offender Registry. His sentence remains unclear.

He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Oliver Manuel Oliver Manuel, on the left, in a 2004 photo posted on his website.

Manuel retired in 2000, and became a professor emeritus at the school. But the college ended its affiliation with him after the arrest in 2006, university spokeswoman Mary Helen Stoltz told HuffPost.

Jim Lakely, a spokesman for the Heartland Institute, did not respond to questions emailed on Friday. The EPA also did not reply to a request for comment.

It’s unclear whether Manuel is still being considered for the red team exercise. The Illinois-based Heartland Institute proposed his name in May, but has since held two meetings with potential debaters to pare down the list. A final meeting is scheduled for next month in Houston.

Manuel spent much of his career crusading for his theory that the sun is made primarily of iron, not hydrogen. The solar-magnetic fields that attract burning gases such as hydrogen to the surface of this iron core actually control the Earth’s climate, he contested in papers explaining his view. He presented a paper arguing the theory to the American Astronomical Society in 2002.

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 27.

But his website TheSunIsIron.com displays the hallmarks of a conspiracy theory site, with low-fi design, a header reading “Truth is victorious, never untruth,” and an image of a document brandished “CENSORED” in big red letters. In 2010, Anthony Watts, who runs the popular climate change denier blog Watts Up With That, wrote in a post that he’d banned Manuel from his site “for carpet bombing threads with his vision of the Iron Sun Theory, which I personally think is nutty.”

Watts was also proposed to the EPA on the Heartland Institute’s list. Other names included Edwin Berry, the self-funded researcher who spews Islamophobic vitriol online and compares belief in climate change to Aztec human sacrifices; Alan Carlin, the so-called “whistleblower” who challenged the EPA’s finding that rising greenhouse gases warm the planet; and Joe Bastardi, a meteorologist who made repeated appearances on disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s show to yell about why global warming isn’t a problem.

The Heartland Institute appears bent on using the red team-blue team exercise to push the EPA to reopen the 2009 finding that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases pose a threat to human health and the environment ― a conclusion known as the endangerment finding.

“The entire idea of a red team-blue team ‘debate’ is simply to undermine mainstream climate science by creating the illusion that the scientific community is still debating the reality and threat of human-caused climate change,” Riley Dunlap, a sociologist at Oklahoma State University who monitors climate change deniers, told HuffPost earlier this week.

He added that the Heartland Institute “attracts a wide range of professional and amateur deniers, hardly any with solid credentials in climate science.”