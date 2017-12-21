EPA’s Budget Has Been Devastated For Decades: Here’s The Math

The Trump administration has proposed cutting the Environmental Protection Agency by 30 percent — more than any other agency. The House of Representatives voted to reduce EPA’s budget by $528 million, less radical than Trump’s budget but still huge. And the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee is recommending big cuts of his own.

That Trump wants to limit EPA’s ability to protect our air, land, and water – or hold polluters accountable ― is not a surprise. He has vowed to reduce the agency to “little bits.” But what is not widely known is how much EPA has been cut over the years. Even before Trump’s proposed cuts, EPA’s current budget, in real dollars, is near its lowest level since Jimmy Carter was President in the 1970s.

Except for an increase in the early years of President Obama’s first term, the EPA budget has been mostly on a downward spiral. Here are the key numbers: In real dollars, EPA’s funding is less than half of what it was in the late 1970s – even as our population increased by one hundred million people and our economy doubled.

Here’s the math

Want to see the math? In Fiscal Year 2017, Congress gave EPA about $8 billion. In 1979 EPA’s budget was $5.4 billion. But adjust that for inflation and the 1979 budget would be worth about $18 billion today. In other words, EPA’s real resources — its ability to hire experts, clean up toxic waste sites, fund state clean air and water programs, and everything else it does – is a fraction of what it was.

In 1979, the U.S. population was 225 million, now it’s about 325 million. In 1979, our gross domestic product was $2.7 trillion, which translates into about $9 trillion in 2017 dollars. Now our economy is almost $19 trillion. So it’s about twice as large. In other words, EPA has many more people to protect in a much bigger economy.

What’s the impact?

What’s the real world impact of all these numbers? It takes longer to clean up toxic waste sites, meaning more people are exposed to poisons that causes brain development problems, cancer, and other health impacts.

We have fewer air monitors than we would, hurting our ability to deal with a major causes of asthma attacks. We have fewer enforcement agents than we should, so illegal polluters get away with dumping toxic pollution in our air and water. And there is less funding for states, cities, and towns to provide safe drinking water.

Those are just a few examples of how Congress has failed to fully protect our health by under-funding EPA.

People like to joke that they never use what they learned in high school math. But the implications of EPA’s budget numbers are a matter of life and death – and they are something we all need to know. As EPA’s budget plummets, we increasingly risk the health of American families.