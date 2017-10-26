Former Fox Host Eric Bolling Says His Son Died Of An Accidental Overdose

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said Thursday that his son, Eric Chase Bolling, died last month of an accidental overdose linked in part to opioids.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

Bolling shared the news on Twitter following a report from a Colorado coroner. He included a photo of his son and called for a “fight against this national epidemic” that has affected “too many innocent victims.”

Eric Chase, the only child of Bolling and his wife, Adrienne, lived in Boulder, Colorado, and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder.

He was found dead at the age of 19 in early September.

The news prompted heartfelt tributes to Bolling on Twitter.

So sorry brother for your awful loss. warm regards to your family from me and mine — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 26, 2017