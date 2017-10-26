Former Fox Host Eric Bolling Says His Son Died Of An Accidental Overdose

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling said Thursday that his son, Eric Chase Bolling, died last month of an accidental overdose linked in part to opioids.
Bolling shared the news on Twitter following a report from a Colorado coroner. He included a photo of his son and called for a “fight against this national epidemic” that has affected “too many innocent victims.”
Eric Chase, the only child of Bolling and his wife, Adrienne, lived in Boulder, Colorado, and studied economics at the University of Colorado Boulder.
He was found dead at the age of 19 in early September.
The news prompted heartfelt tributes to Bolling on Twitter.
Opioid overdoses account for an estimated 91 deaths around the country each day. President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday following two months of deliberation within his administration, although it remains unclear what resources such a declaration will free up.
