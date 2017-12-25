Eric Garner's Daughter, An Advocate Against Police Brutality, Is In A Coma

Erica Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner and an activist against police brutality, was in a medically induced coma Monday after a heart attack, the New York Daily News reported.

An asthma attack prompted the heart attack, Garner’s mother told the outlet. The 27-year-old mother of two remains on life support.

“Right now, the family is just praying and asking for everyone to keep her in their prayers,” Esaw Snipes, her mother, told The New York Times.

A message sent Christmas morning from Garner’s Twitter account said her family asks “that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care.”

The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

Eric Garner died in 2014 after being placed in a chokehold by a New York City police officer. Video of his arrest showed him repeatedly screaming, “I can’t breathe!” The officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was not indicted, a decision that sparked nationwide protests.