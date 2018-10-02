Comedy legend Eric Idle’s funeral might be one of the raunchiest acts in town.

The Monty Python alum stopped by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” to talk about the stories in his new book, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, including some unforgettable shenanigans with the Rolling Stones and the cast of “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back.”

The book’s title, of course, comes from a song Idle wrote for “Monty Python’s Life Of Brian,” an upbeat tune complete with cheerful whistling that’s sung during a crucifixion. Idle told Colbert that it’s become the number one song at British funerals. But when asked, Idle said it’s not what he wants to be played at his own closing act.