Eric Idle And James Corden Sing 'We Are Probably All Going To Die'

Late-night TV host James Corden griped Tuesday that current events are getting him down and “nothing’s funny” anymore. Enter English comedian Eric Idle.

The two teamed up on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” to perform a duet of the Idle-written “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” which his character sang as he was being crucified in Monty Python’s “Life of Brian.” (It’s also the name of the book Idle just released.)

But the lyrics took a turn as text messages bearing bad news kept interrupting the pair until they were compelled to change the chorus to: “We are probably all going to die.”

“The planet’s getting wrecked / There’s one good side effect / We’ll stop discussing Trump on every show / Goodbye to all our strife / ’Cause in the afterlife / We’ll be tap dancing with Elvis and van Gogh.”