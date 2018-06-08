Eric Ripert Pays Tribute To Anthony Bourdain: He 'Was My Best Friend'

Famed chef Eric Ripert shared his thoughts about the death of his “best friend” Anthony Bourdain on Friday afternoon.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous,” Ripert wrote on Twitter. “One of the great storytellers who connected w so many. I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart. My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death Friday and reported that he died by suicide. Ripert was the one who found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France. He was filming an upcoming episode of his series “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain was 61.

Ripert is from France and is known for his expertise with seafood. His flagship restaurant Le Bernardin regularly appears on the influential “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” list. He has appeared in many episodes of Bourdain’s shows “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.”

Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 22, 2017, in New York City.

Bourdain’s girlfriend, the Italian actress Asia Argento, shared her own grief on Twitter Friday.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote. “I am beyond devastated.”