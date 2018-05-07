NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Accused Of Physical Abuse

Four women who have been romantically involved with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) have come forward with accusations that he physically abused them, according to accounts published by The New Yorker on Monday.

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, told the outlet that Schneiderman, 63, “repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent,” forcing them to seek medical attention. Manning Barish recounted Schneiderman “shaking me and grabbing my face,” demanding that she repeat lines such as “I’m a little whore,” and threatening her that “If you ever left me, I’d kill you.”

Schneiderman’s relationships with the two women occurred between 2013 and 2017.

The New Yorker also vetted two other women’s similar accounts. They chose to remain unidentified.

The women said they were motivated to share their stories after witnessing Schneiderman become a vocal advocate against sexual misconduct during the rise of the Me Too movement in recent months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.