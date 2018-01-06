RNC's Birthday Wishes Request For Eric Trump Doesn't Go As Planned

The Republican National Committee was widely mocked after it asked people on Twitter to sign a virtual birthday card for Eric Trump on Friday.
Most respondents questioned why the RNC wanted them to send wishes to a private citizen. After all, President Donald Trump’s second son (who turns 34 on Saturday) is not a member of his father’s administration.
He does still find time to fight his father’s corner, however, as evidenced this week when he appeared to accuse talk show host Ellen DeGeneres of being part of the so-called “deep state.”
Other tweeters suggested sending copies of Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book about the Trump White House, as a gift.
A sampling of the responses are as follows: