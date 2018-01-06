RNC's Birthday Wishes Request For Eric Trump Doesn't Go As Planned

The Republican National Committee was widely mocked after it asked people on Twitter to sign a virtual birthday card for Eric Trump on Friday.

It’s almost @EricTrump’s birthday! Make sure to sign his card and include your personal message here: https://t.co/auugCIfoiF pic.twitter.com/wdQOglSxqo — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

Most respondents questioned why the RNC wanted them to send wishes to a private citizen. After all, President Donald Trump’s second son (who turns 34 on Saturday) is not a member of his father’s administration.

He does still find time to fight his father’s corner, however, as evidenced this week when he appeared to accuse talk show host Ellen DeGeneres of being part of the so-called “deep state.”

Other tweeters suggested sending copies of Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s new tell-all book about the Trump White House, as a gift.

A sampling of the responses are as follows:

Why is the GOP asking us to sign a birthday card for a private citizen? — Schrödinger's Trump (@SchrodngrsTrump) January 5, 2018

My sister in law’s bday is next week, and she’s a Republican...can you coordinate similarly for her? — WeTheConsumers (@WeTheConsumers) January 5, 2018

Why in the world would a political party busies itself to ask the American population to send happy birthday cards to Qusay or Uday? — Marc Van Ranst (@vanranstmarc) January 5, 2018

How is this normal? He's got no official role of any kind in government--or even in the @GOP. Is this a poke in "liberal" eyes, or the ongoing codification of a "royal presidency"? — An American Progressive. (@brennan_meinke) January 5, 2018

For an early bday present I am happy to send you a copy of Fire & Fury. Let me know if you want the Kindle or iBooks version! — BJ Garrett (@BJSeattle1981) January 5, 2018

I guess I could get him this. pic.twitter.com/6O7MYkkwKP — Gabriel A. Pollak (@illtweetonce) January 5, 2018

Don’t remember @GOP asking us to do this for the Bush girls. Certainly don’t begrudge the guy enjoying his birthday but This. Is. Bizarre. — willowbarcelona (@willowbarcelona) January 5, 2018

@illtweetonce Golden opportunity to wish E.T. a horrible bday. — Ceara Milligan (@cupquakes) January 5, 2018

The happiest of birthdays from your #1 fan... pic.twitter.com/Ji0Dgf6MFA — Ribs (@g8erlaw68) January 5, 2018

Hey GOP. It's my daughter's birthday. If you can ask us to sign a birthday card for a private citizen, you can do the same for her too. — Charlotte's Pal. (@GoCharlotte2016) January 5, 2018