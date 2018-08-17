Eric Trump's Complaint About 'Disloyal People' Backfires Spectacularly

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump and executive vice president of the family’s company, fired off a complaint on Twitter on Thursday about “disloyal people”:
Trump was likely referring to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former “Apprentice” villain and fired White House aide who’s been promoting her new tell-all book with secretly recorded audio. But critics on Twitter shared some other examples of disloyalty ― and they were probably not what Trump had in mind:
