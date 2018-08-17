COMEDY
08/17/2018 05:00 am ET

Eric Trump's Complaint About 'Disloyal People' Backfires Spectacularly

"What kind of response did you expect?"
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump and executive vice president of the family’s company, fired off a complaint on Twitter on Thursday about “disloyal people”:

Trump was likely referring to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former “Apprentice” villain and fired White House aide who’s been promoting her new tell-all book with secretly recorded audio. But critics on Twitter shared some other examples of disloyalty ― and they were probably not what Trump had in mind:  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Eric Trump Over The Years
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Eric Trump Omarosa Manigault
Eric Trump's Complaint About 'Disloyal People' Backfires Spectacularly
CONVERSATIONS