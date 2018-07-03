Eric Trump Reportedly Ran Into Traffic To Help A Woman Who Passed Out

Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons, reportedly ran into traffic in New York last week to flag down an ambulance to help an ailing woman.

The Washington Examiner said Eric Trump and his security detail stopped to help the woman, who was passed out near the 57th Street subway station.

That’s about a block from Trump Tower, where he and older brother, Donald Trump Jr., run the Trump Organization.

Trump then ran into the street, almost getting hit by a bicycle, to flag down the ambulance, a witness told the newspaper.