Eric Trump Gets Ravaged On Twitter After His Proud 'Jeopardy!' Moment

"What is cellmate?"
By Ed Mazza

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, has been the butt of late-night jokes and “Saturday Night Live” skits. 

On Wednesday night, he may have made the comedy writers’ jobs a little easier after tweeting an image showing that he and Jared Kushner ― son-in-law of and adviser to the president ― were the answers to a question on “Jeopardy!”

As Trump pointed out, the question was indeed about brothers-in-law. But many replied with their own “Jeopardy!”-style questions.

