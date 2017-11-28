Eric Trump Defends Dad's 'Pocahontas' Slur, But Twitter Claps Back Hard

Some people just don’t get it. Eric Trump seems to be one of them.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s second son desperately tried to defend his daddy for calling Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during an event that was supposed to honor Native American World War II veterans.

The president’s attempt at a joke was quickly condemned by politicians and Native American leaders. Later, ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders why Trump felt the need to say “something that is offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo code talkers, these genuine American heroes?”

Sanders claimed the term wasn’t a racial slur, even though Trump has been criticized in the past for repeatedly using it against Warren, who made unverified claims that she had Native American heritage during her 2012 Senate run.

On Tuesday, the younger Trump attempted to defend his presidential pop with a tweet he probably meant to burn Dad’s detractors on Twitter for good.

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “Pocahontas”) inferring that the name is “offensive” is truly staggering to me. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2017

Many people quickly responded that the young Trump’s reasoning was a truly staggering example of stupidity.

Well then, ask Native Americans. Here, since you're so fricken stupid I'll just tell you.... it's the context in which he uses it. Damn you're an idiot. — CarrieDahl 🇺🇸 (@CarrieDDahl) November 28, 2017

A few explained the difference between making a movie about a real-life Native American is a lot different than using the name of that person to insult someone else.

the movie is about the real Pocahontas u stupid ass. ur dad is taking the name and using it as a slur. racist what part of that do u not get? just how dumb are you? — @nyc_oz (@nyc_oz) November 28, 2017

First of all its the listener who infers. The speaker implies. Second, there's a massive difference between a children's movie and a racially motivated slur being repeatedly used against a sitting US Senator. Besides your father and grandpa LIED about being Swedish for decades. — Ivye Allen (@ivye_m) November 28, 2017

Some couldn’t help but add a bit of snark to this “teachable moment.”

It's offensive when used as a pejorative (pssst Eric- means expressing disapproval or contempt) as in, for example "you are almost as dumb as Eric Trump". pic.twitter.com/hpmrDVJAeN — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) November 28, 2017

Others used blunt reasoning.

Look, we all know he was trying to be mean. He used it in a mean way in front of a group of people who were most likely to be hurt by it. You can reach for context as much as you want but if it's not a mean thing to say why does he call her that? #ToBeMean — Leslie J. Anderson, Our Lady of Rayguns (@inkhat) November 28, 2017

Some had questions of their own.

Are you actually this dumb or is it just an act to appear this dumb? — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 28, 2017

How come the entire Trump family struggles with the concept of context? What gene is missing there? — Winston Smith (@gaslightingus2) November 28, 2017

One person decided to put the shoe in Trump’s mouth on the other foot (to use a very mixed metaphor).

the irony of an ineffectual son (whose parent has profited nearly a million dollars on fraudulent charities set up through family foundations) inferring that the company affiliation of a reporter is disqualifying is truly staggering to me — Bernie Bernstein (@greenbean99999) November 28, 2017

Eventually, people decided this was a good opportunity to go all-in on Eric Trump insults.

Other things Eric finds "staggering."

-Revolving doors

-Where the Sun goes at night

-How there's always a quarter hidden in his ear but he can never find it — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) November 28, 2017

As others have noted, and I feel compelled to reiterate, you have the intellectual capacity of a ham rolled in hair. — Teenage Phlebotomy (@lumpyprole) November 28, 2017

Then there was one guy who wanted to change the subject entirely.