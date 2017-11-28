Eric Trump Defends Dad's 'Pocahontas' Slur, But Twitter Claps Back Hard

Some people just don’t get it. Eric Trump seems to be one of them.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s second son desperately tried to defend his daddy for calling Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during an event that was supposed to honor Native American World War II veterans.
The president’s attempt at a joke was quickly condemned by politicians and Native American leaders. Later, ABC News reporter Jon Karl asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders why Trump felt the need to say “something that is offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo code talkers, these genuine American heroes?”
Sanders claimed the term wasn’t a racial slur, even though Trump has been criticized in the past for repeatedly using it against Warren, who made unverified claims that she had Native American heritage during her 2012 Senate run.
On Tuesday, the younger Trump attempted to defend his presidential pop with a tweet he probably meant to burn Dad’s detractors on Twitter for good.
