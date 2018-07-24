POLITICS
07/24/2018 01:54 pm ET

Twitter Users Burn Eric Trump For Inaccurately Spinning Presidential Poll

"You realize that more people HATE your father than like him. That's not anything to be proud of," one Twitter user said.
By David Moye

Eric Trump attempted to spin a presidential poll in his father’s favor on Tuesday, but many Twitter users refused to go along with him.

The president’s son retweeted Bloomberg News correspondent Sahil Kapurwho noted that a new poll showed Donald Trump’s approval rating had just risen slightly to the highest mark of his presidency.

The poll also suggested that Trump remains popular with 88 percent of Republicans. 

However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Despite a slight increase, Trump’s approval rating is still only 45 percent, among the lowest of any recent U.S. president at this point in his first term.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, but Eric Trump didn’t mention that detail.

Twitter users noticed and let the presidential son know they weren’t fooled. 

But not everyone was so in-your-face to the president’s son. One even offered a participant trophy of sorts.

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
