Eric Trump bashed Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a tweet for paying journalists at The Washington Post to say “nasty things” about the Trump company.
Trump referred in his tweet to reports that Amazon has been paying employees to say uniformly positive things on social media about working in the company’s order “fulfillment centers.” Amazon has responded that its “fulfillment center ambassadors” are actual employees with “experience” in the warehouses.
President Donald Trump’s second son then took a leap to say that Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, “ironically” is also paying newspaper reporters to attack “our” company, apparently referring to the Trump Organization.
His timing could have been better. The president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to breaking federal campaign law by arranging to pay $150,000 — at Donald Trump’s direction, he said — to National Enquirer CEO David Pecker to kill a story about former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal’s alleged affair with Trump.
As for other payoff reports linked to the Trump administration, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman also released an audiotape last week of Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, offering Manigault Newman a $15,000-a-month campaign job in which she was asked to stay “positive.”
Twitter couldn’t help but notice the irony.