Eric Trump bashed Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a tweet for paying journalists at The Washington Post to say “nasty things” about the Trump company.

Trump referred in his tweet to reports that Amazon has been paying employees to say uniformly positive things on social media about working in the company’s order “fulfillment centers.” Amazon has responded that its “fulfillment center ambassadors” are actual employees with “experience” in the warehouses.

President Donald Trump’s second son then took a leap to say that Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, “ironically” is also paying newspaper reporters to attack “our” company, apparently referring to the Trump Organization.

Interestingly @Amazon pays its own employees to publicly write and say nice things about the company. Ironically, they also pay “employees” (i.e the @WashingtonPost) to say nasty things about ours. Weird how that works. #PayForPlay https://t.co/j808x8vl6C — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 24, 2018

His timing could have been better. The president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday to breaking federal campaign law by arranging to pay $150,000 — at Donald Trump’s direction, he said — to National Enquirer CEO David Pecker to kill a story about former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal’s alleged affair with Trump.

Twitter couldn’t help but notice the irony.

How is paying the National Enquirer to do the same any different. — Sam (@SamSwhey) August 24, 2018

Eric, did you forget your Dad pays people in the hope that they won’t say things, but then lies about having paid them. Ignorance + arrogance = Trump. — EgoAcid (@EgoAcid) August 24, 2018

TICK TOCK, Not sure its a good time to be judging Amazon. Your family has paid employees and some are paying a hefty price of jail time. Looks like you should have increased the bonuses. You know: Lara offering Omarosa 15,000 per month in hush money. How is it working. Karma — Leila Larmand (@leelarmand) August 24, 2018

Kind of like your dad paying people 15k a month to stay quiet. Weird huh? — Monet (@IlluMonet) August 24, 2018

Here's a thought to ponder eric. Your wife is on tape offering Omarosa money to basically do nothing but keep her mouth shut. BTW how is that working out for you guys? — Sandy (@Sandyk5251) August 24, 2018

Funny. Daddy pays you to say nice things about him. — Gallus Obert (@Myrtlebound18) August 24, 2018

And by "Nasty things", I assume you mean:



"Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, who allegedly helped arrange hush-money reimbursement to Cohen, receives immunity."



Yep, it could get nasty for you. — RandymH (@RandymH) August 24, 2018

You’ve got to be kidding, right?? — Donald Birkenhead II (@TheDonman1) August 24, 2018

You just don’t know what pay for play means. — Sam Bufe (@bufesam) August 24, 2018

Pay for play? Okay LMAO — (((/'mɛnz ˈri:ə/))) (@R35I5T) August 24, 2018

Show me where Amazon is being investigated for Russian collusion, payments to women for their silence and where multiple people associated with them have been convicted or admitted to multiple felonies that will ultimately end in life in prison for them. Then we will talk. — justawittybit (@justawittybit) August 24, 2018