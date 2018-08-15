Eric Trump’s Cryptic ‘Snakes’ Tweet Gets Turned Against Him

Within a matter of minutes of President Donald Trump’s second son posting #NoGoodDeedGoesUnpunished and #SnakeInTheGrass, other tweeters began to mercilessly mock him.

Trump did not explicitly state what he was referring to with his cryptic post. But it’s likely he was referencing former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who released secretly recorded conversations from her time working in the White House while promoting her new tell-all book Unhinged.