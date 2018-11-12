Eritrean Refugees See First Snow In Canada – And It Will Melt Your Heart

Two Eritrean refugees could not contain their glee when they saw snow for the first time Saturday, only 48 hours after arriving in Canada. And their joy even caught the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rebecca Davies captured the magic moment on video as the 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother frolicked in the backyard of Davies’ Toronto-area home, the Canadian Press reported.

Davies helped sponsor the children’s mother and their two younger brothers through the private Ripple Refugee Project. She said the mother fled Eritrea in 2013 and spent the last five years in a refugee camp in Sudan.

The internet fell in love with the first-time snow encounter, viewing Davies’ video more than 2 million times by Monday evening. Trudeau tweeted: “Amazing – now convince them that shoveling is fun and you’re all set. Thank you for everything you do, Rebecca.”

And many others joined the prime minister in welcoming the children and wishing them well.

