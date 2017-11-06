Errol Morris and Joe Berlinger at the 2nd Annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards

“Every time you make a documentary,” said Errol Morris accepting a lifetime achievement award at the 2nd Annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards ceremony this week, “you get to reinvent the form. When I sold my series, Wormwood to Netflix, I sold it as the Everything Bagel.

Damien Eccles, one of three Arkansas teenagers wrongfully convicted of murder, famously exonerated as a result of the extraordinary Paradise Lost trilogy, presented Joe Berlinger with his Impact Award. After a stellar career making non-fiction films that have made tangible change, Berlinger said he was trying his hand at fiction film, directing a feature about serial killer Ted Bundy. “Those who knew him,” said Berlinger, “marveled at how charming he was.”