Errol Morris and Joe Berlinger at the 2nd Annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards

“Every time you make a documentary,” said Errol Morris accepting a lifetime achievement award at the 2nd Annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards ceremony this week, “you get to reinvent the form. When I sold my series, Wormwood to Netflix, I sold it as the Everything Bagel.
Fiction features may take center stage at awards season, but documentaries remain at the forefront of innovative filmmaking. 16 films contended for Best Documentary, with Jane, Brett Morgen’s look at Dr. Jane Goodall declared the winner. The Critics’ Choice recognize diverse non-fiction categories, such as Best Sports Documentary (Icarus), Best Political Documentary (Abacus: Small Enough to Jail), and Best Music Documentary (Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives).
Damien Eccles, one of three Arkansas teenagers wrongfully convicted of murder, famously exonerated as a result of the extraordinary Paradise Lost trilogy, presented Joe Berlinger with his Impact Award. After a stellar career making non-fiction films that have made tangible change, Berlinger said he was trying his hand at fiction film, directing a feature about serial killer Ted Bundy. “Those who knew him,” said Berlinger, “marveled at how charming he was.”
