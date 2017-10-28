Erwin Chemerinsky: What Students Don't Understand About Free Speech

In this week’s edition of “Scheer Intelligence,” Robert Scheer tackles a timely issue with constitutional law expert Erwin Chemerinsky: freedom of speech on university campuses.

Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley law school and an acclaimed scholar on First Amendment issues, explains that the current generation of college students is misunderstanding free speech, especially when it comes to incendiary right-wing speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos.

“This is the first generation to be taught from a young age that bullying is wrong. They’ve internalized the message,” Chemerinsky tells Scheer. “They have remarkable trust in campus authorities to punish the speech that they don’t like but allow the speech that they do like.”

Chemerinsky expands on many of these points in his latest book, co-written with Howard Gillman, “Free Speech on Campus.” After discussing his experience working with students in the classroom, Chemerinsky delves into the basic philosophy behind the First Amendment.

“It’s based on a faith that we’re all going to be better off when there’s more ideas expressed than having the government pick and choose which ideas are acceptable and which are unacceptable,” he says. “Maybe that faith is misplaced. But the alternative, to me, is much more frightening.”

Scheer and Chemerinsky go on to discuss the history of free speech on college campuses, especially during the Vietnam War, and free speech as it applies to corporations like Google and Facebook.