Escobal Mine is a Net Benefit to Guatemala

Guatemala desperately needs the benefits of capital investment to help its citizens find good paying jobs that enable them to provide for their families and afford the daily necessities of life. But as a recent controversy makes all too clear, some groups care more about ideology than they do about the livelihoods of their fellow Guatemalans.

The controversy is related to the Escobal mine in San Rafael las Flores, which has captivated many in Guatemala in recent months and whose fate rests with Guatemala’s highest ruling court, the Constitutional Court.

Critics of the mine have a great deal to say about its supposedly-nefarious behavior, but not surprisingly, they are conspicuously silent on the mine’s many benefits to the community. As a Guatemalan citizen, I have made multiple visits to the San Rafael las Flores community where I’ve met with residents, and I can report first-hand the significant benefits of this important project.

The mine’s operator, Tahoe Resources and its Guatemalan subsidiary Minera San Rafael, have invested $1.7 billion in Guatemala since 2010, millions of which have helped launch important social programs including vocational training and local business programs that have helped the area to flourish. Thanks to this investment, 100 new businesses have opened, employing more than 6,000 Guatemalans. These new businesses include hotels, banks, restaurants, and transport companies. None of them existed before the mine; and I fear that most, if not all, will cease to exist if the mine closes.

Economic benefits extend far beyond job creation. For example, the local hospital – Cuilapa Regional Hospital in nearby Santa Rosa – has upgraded its oxygen delivery system; hundreds of students have benefitted from educational opportunities; and hundreds of local livestock have been vaccinated against disease, all thanks to funding from Tahoe.

Additionally, more than 900 local students have been trained in English, apparel construction, business and welding, and various other trades at the Tahoe-run Vocational Training Center and more than 640 women have received health and nutrition related training as a result of a Tahoe-partnership with a local NGO.

These are vibrant and flourishing social programs that improve the lives of everyone in the community, and they are only a sampling of the mine’s contributions to the region. Why, then, are so many opposed to the project, which has enriched and improved the lives of so many?

There are several reasons, but the most important is nefarious foreign influence, from ideological European NGO funding to imperialist-style meddling from the former U.S. Ambassador. These are not exactly the actors I would trust to have the best interests of Guatemala at heart.

There is also a simple misunderstanding of mining, stemming from misinformation peddled by foreign intruders: mining is bad for the environment, or it abuses workers, or the money will leave Guatemala to enrich others.

The reality is that the Escobal mine does none of those things. It is a high-tech mine with a small carbon footprint and a clean environmental record. To combat a serious local deforestation problem, Tahoe has planted more than 32,000 trees; it has continued to pay workers through a ridiculous months-long suspension of operation, even though it doesn’t have to—a benefit many mine workers say has been a life saver for them and their families; and it employs 97% Guatemalans and reinvests profits into our country.