ESPN Embarrasses Itself Once Again.......

ESPN just cannot stop shooting itself in the foot.

Mere days after the debut of “Barstool Van Talk” on ESPN2 as a weekly late night series, network President John Skipper pulled the plug, essentially saying that he had made a mistake in thinking that ESPN could do the show while maintaining separation from the Barstool brand.

Alrighty then.

What seems to have happened is several ESPN employees were infuriated by what they refer to as the sexist nature of Barstool Sports and loudly voiced their grievances. Chief among them was Sunday NFL Countdown host Samantha Ponder, who was upset over a rant Barstool’s President Dave Portnoy had done about her on a podcast in which, among other things, he said Ponder needed to “slut it up.”

In defense of Ponder, what Portnoy said about her was foul. But really, that’s kind of what Barstool does.

From what I’ve seen of their work, they are kind of a mixture of Howard Stern and Colin Cowherd – hot take sports mixed with the type of primal instinct libido driven talk that guys engage in when women are not around.

I personally find Barstool to be very hit or miss, but whether you like their brand or not is irrelevant. Who they were as a brand and what they do was never a mystery.

Which is why Skipper’s decision makes no sense.

I’m reminded of the old parable about the old lady who sees an injured snake, picks it up, nurses it back to health, and is stunned when the snakes eventually bites her. After all she had done for that snake, how could he bite her? Simple: He was a snake and that’s what snakes do.

Barstool – and the two talents involved in “Van Talk,” Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter – are what they are. To green light a project with them, knowing what they were going to do, and then cancel the show when they deliver exactly what was expected just seems beyond ridiculous.

And for a company that has had numerous problems of late – from the Robert Lee announcing story to Jemele Hill calling half the country white supremacists to numerous layoffs due to declining revenues – ESPN could not have come out of this whole ordeal looking more foolish.

The president of a major network is not somebody we should normally be hearing from publicly very often, yet Skipper’s name has come up time and time again in major media stories over the past few months. That isn’t good. And this fiasco is just the latest example of how chaotic the Worldwide Leader seems to be at the moment.

The funny thing about all of this is the idea that Portnoy and the Barstool brand will somehow suffer from this in any way.

They won’t.

The fans of Barstool – love them or hate them – are loyal and aren’t going anywhere. Not to mention they may have picked up new fans who will now view them as a “non-PC” alternative to ESPN.

But make no mistake, this is another black eye for ESPN, a network that really did not need more negative press.