ESPN Radio Host Found Drunk With Pants Down In Condo Trespass, Police Say

People in a Jackson, Wyoming, condo awoke to find an ESPN Radio host drunk and naked in their unit early Wednesday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Ryen Russillo, who hosts “The Russillo Show” and has 350,000 followers on Twitter, was arrested for criminal entry ― a misdemeanor akin to trespassing, Sports Illustrated reports in the clip above.

Officers reported that when they arrived at the condo, Russillo was lying on a bed “naked except for his pants around his ankles.”

Police said the inhabitants did not know Russillo and he appeared to have wandered in without force, perhaps thinking he might be staying there, the News & Guide noted. Residents asked a “highly intoxicated” Russillo to leave when he appeared in a bedroom, according to the affidavit, but he was allegedly too incoherent to respond.

Russillo has not commented on the incident, which an ESPN representative told Variety the sports network was “looking into.”