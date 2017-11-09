Essence and Ford are coming to Memphis!

If you haven’t already heard, Essence is bringing their My City Four Ways to Tennessee.

They’ve taken this festival across the country and it’s coming to Memphis. The epic lineup includes R&B artist, Ro James, fashion authority June Ambrose, and hometown influencers like Chef D.Arthur, DJ Tootz, Jamond and more! Food, music, art and most of all MEMPHIS’ culture will be wall to wall.

Registration is FREE so mark your calendar and reserve your ticket NOW. Link above!