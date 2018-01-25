HUFFPOST FINDS
01/25/2018 05:07 pm ET

8 Ethical Lingerie Brands That Are SO Much Better Than Victoria's Secret

Feel good about what you wear.

By Amanda Pena

Reach first for your bralettes and boyshorts if you’re trying to permanently ditch fast fashion in favor of ethical clothing brands

Though well-known retailers like Forever 21 and Victoria’s Secret promise trendy lingerie at low prices, their pretty little things are made under less-than-ethical circumstances. That’s according to the fourth annual Ethical Fashion Report released last year by Baptist World Aid Australia. Both brands received an overall D+ rating for their practices, graded on things like living wages and transparency. 

Though we’re already privy to ethical and sustainable clothing brands like Everlane and Patagonia, they aren’t necessarily the types of stores you’ll head to for Valentine’s Day lingerie. Instead, redefine the meaning of sexy by swapping your lingerie for those with locally sourced materials and less environmentally invasive manufacturing. 

Feel good about what you wear with these eight ethical and sustainable lingerie brands: 

  • 1 Cosabella
    Nordstrom
    Cosabella has been a family business since 1983. The brand is passionate about staying true to their Italian heritage and old world artisanship. All of their garments are produced in Italy and they take measures to ensure that their factories adhere to Italian labor standards. 
  • 2 Boody
    Amazon
    All Boody items are 95% rayon made from ECOCERT organic bamboo and 5% spandex for stretch. Their bamboo is grown in regenerating forests and requires far less water than traditional cotton, therefore, all garments are crafted adhering to the highest standards for the planet.
  • 3 Hanky Panky
    Hanky Panky
    Hanky Panky proudly provides brilliant solutions for fashion fit issues by remaining dedicated to innovative design, comfort, quality and US production
  • 4 Only Hearts
    Shop Bop
    Only Hearts is proudly manufactured in New York City using local, deadstock and certified made in green textiles.
  • 5 Organic Basics
    Organic Basics
    Organic Basics is consciously created and designed to last. All of their products are made only from the highest quality organic materials which are 100% eco-certified and meet the highest standard.
  • 6 Base Range
    Need Supply
    Base Range's focus is on working with high quality, organic fabrics in innovative ways that benefits both the producer and consumer while minimizing environmental impact.
  • 7 Uye Surana
    Uye Surana
    Uye Surana is dedicated to sustainable, thoughtful design. Their materials are sourced from a healthy and growing list of local suppliers, some trusted overseas suppliers, and a proportion of reclaimed deadstock. And to top it off, they're one of the only lingerie brands currently serving such a wide size range.
  • 8 MeUndies
    Me Undies
    MeUndies is a monthly subscription underwear service. They use Lenzing MicroModal which is a sustainably sourced, naturally soft fiber that starts with beechwood trees and ends with the most amazing fabric you've ever experienced. Not only that, they work only with factories that take exceptional care of their employees.

