8 Ethical Lingerie Brands That Are SO Much Better Than Victoria's Secret

Reach first for your bralettes and boyshorts if you’re trying to permanently ditch fast fashion in favor of ethical clothing brands.

Though we’re already privy to ethical and sustainable clothing brands like Everlane and Patagonia, they aren’t necessarily the types of stores you’ll head to for Valentine’s Day lingerie. Instead, redefine the meaning of sexy by swapping your lingerie for those with locally sourced materials and less environmentally invasive manufacturing.

Feel good about what you wear with these eight ethical and sustainable lingerie brands:

1 Cosabella Nordstrom Cosabella has been a family business since 1983. The brand is passionate about staying true to their Italian heritage and old world artisanship. All of their garments are produced in Italy and they take measures to ensure that their factories adhere to Italian labor standards.

2 Boody Amazon All Boody items are 95% rayon made from ECOCERT organic bamboo and 5% spandex for stretch. Their bamboo is grown in regenerating forests and requires far less water than traditional cotton, therefore, all garments are crafted adhering to the highest standards for the planet.

3 Hanky Panky Hanky Panky Hanky Panky proudly provides brilliant solutions for fashion fit issues by remaining dedicated to innovative design, comfort, quality and US production

4 Only Hearts Shop Bop Only Hearts is proudly manufactured in New York City using local, deadstock and certified made in green textiles.

5 Organic Basics Organic Basics Organic Basics is consciously created and designed to last. All of their products are made only from the highest quality organic materials which are 100% eco-certified and meet the highest standard.

6 Base Range Need Supply Base Range's focus is on working with high quality, organic fabrics in innovative ways that benefits both the producer and consumer while minimizing environmental impact.

7 Uye Surana Uye Surana Uye Surana is dedicated to sustainable, thoughtful design. Their materials are sourced from a healthy and growing list of local suppliers, some trusted overseas suppliers, and a proportion of reclaimed deadstock. And to top it off, they're one of the only lingerie brands currently serving such a wide size range.

8 MeUndies Me Undies MeUndies is a monthly subscription underwear service. They use Lenzing MicroModal which is a sustainably sourced, naturally soft fiber that starts with beechwood trees and ends with the most amazing fabric you've ever experienced. Not only that, they work only with factories that take exceptional care of their employees.