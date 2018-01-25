8 Ethical Lingerie Brands That Are SO Much Better Than Victoria's Secret

Reach first for your bralettes and boyshorts if you’re trying to permanently ditch fast fashion in favor of ethical clothing brands.
Though well-known retailers like Forever 21 and Victoria’s Secret promise trendy lingerie at low prices, their pretty little things are made under less-than-ethical circumstances. That’s according to the fourth annual Ethical Fashion Report released last year by Baptist World Aid Australia. Both brands received an overall D+ rating for their practices, graded on things like living wages and transparency.
Though we’re already privy to ethical and sustainable clothing brands like Everlane and Patagonia, they aren’t necessarily the types of stores you’ll head to for Valentine’s Day lingerie. Instead, redefine the meaning of sexy by swapping your lingerie for those with locally sourced materials and less environmentally invasive manufacturing.
Feel good about what you wear with these eight ethical and sustainable lingerie brands:
