While fast-fashion is single handedly taking over our closets with inexpensive brands like H&M and Forever 21, we may not realize the environmental and social impact this method of clothing production has on our economy and world.
That’s why more and more companies are committed to safer, cleaner, and more ethical clothing production methods. The result? Better quality clothing for you because your jacket is built to last, and a more positive experience for the environment because of less waste and more use of sustainable resources.
For the guys who are looking to make a difference simply by buying from brands that are more socially responsible, see below for 10 ethical clothing brands for men that are worth checking out:
