While fast-fashion is single handedly taking over our closets with inexpensive brands like H&M and Forever 21, we may not realize the environmental and social impact this method of clothing production has on our economy and world.

That’s why more and more companies are committed to safer, cleaner, and more ethical clothing production methods. The result? Better quality clothing for you because your jacket is built to last, and a more positive experience for the environment because of less waste and more use of sustainable resources.

For the guys who are looking to make a difference simply by buying from brands that are more socially responsible, see below for 10 ethical clothing brands for men that are worth checking out:

1 United By Blue Huckberry UBB uses organic textiles wherever they can, and removes a pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways for each product they sell.

2 Levi's Levis

Levi's is committed to production techniques that use far less water than traditional methods. They're also heavily invested in responsible down, quality crops, education initiatives, and more.

3 Shinola Nordstrom Shinola is working to bring manufacturing jobs back to Detroit and back to this country. They've partnered with a group of extraordinary American manufacturers whose obsession with craftsmanship and quality matches their own.

4 Everlane Everlane With exceptional quality, ethical factories, and radical transparency, Everlane is the brand that just keeps on giving.

5 Nisolo Nisolo According to Nisolo , "All Nisolo producers receive, at a minimum, beyond fair trade wages, healthcare, and a healthy working environment." Not only that, the shoe company works closely with small, independent artisans to help grow their businesses and production capabilities.

6 Nudie Jeans Revolve Nudie Jeans only sources 100% organic cotton for their jeans and has transparent production for a fair product.

7 Alternative Apparel Alternative Apparel "Soft. Simple. Sustainable", are the words that Alternative Apparel lives by. Their design is rooted in sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

8 AG AG Denim AG believes in being socially active and responsible. Whether it's their Ozone Technology and use of eco-conscious fibers, or their partnership with charity: water, they're committed to making a difference.

9 G-Star G-Star G-Star is committed to sustainable operations that reduce their direct impact on the environment and they mostly use organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel®.

10 Patagonia Patagonia Patagonia promotes fair labor practices, safe working conditions and environmental responsibility throughout the Patagonia supply chain.