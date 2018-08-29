Etsy fans, this one’s for you.

If you thought all of the Labor Day sales happening this weekend couldn’t get better, they just did. Etsy’s second-annual Labor Day sale kicks off Aug. 30 and lasts until Sept. 3, bringing with it treats for lovers of handmade crafts and vintage finds.

Markdowns on select products will range from 10- to 60 percent off across the peer-to-peer marketplace’s vast network of home, living, clothing, jewelry, wedding, vintage finds and craft categories. Now’s the time to load up on fall decor, Halloween costume accessories, holiday cards, vintage steals and more.

Below, we’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite picks from the sale:

1 Handmade cat mug Etsy // SavaKeramika

Get it Normally $39, on sale for $31.20.Get it here

2 Geometric hoop earrings Etsy // ANDAistanbul

Get it Normally $45, on sale for $36.Get it here

3 Strawberry screenprint t-shirt Etsy // andMorgan

get it Normally $20, on sale for $17.get it here

4 Floating shelves Etsy // Truedimensiondesigns

Get it Normally starting at $18, on sale starting at $16.20.Get it here

5 Stacking cuff Etsy // amywaltz

Get it Normally $24, on sale for $18.Get it here

6 Personalized leather hanging dopp kit Etsy // SoGoodSoWood

Get it Normally starting at $24.50, on sale starting at $19.60.Get it here

7 Engraved Fall Wooden Rolling Pin Etsy // HappyRollingPin

Get it Normally $20, on sale for $17.Get it here

8 Personalized wedding hanger Etsy // CustomBridalHanger

Get it Normally $10, on sale for $5.87.Get it here

9 Linen belt dress Etsy // MotumoLinen

Get it Normally $144, on sale for $122.Get it here

10 Vintage brass candle holder Etsy // BlushCottage

Get it Normally $22, on sale for $17.60.Get it here