08/29/2018 02:15 pm ET

Our 10 Favorite Picks From Etsy's Labor Day Sale

Save on wedding decor, handmade clothes, vintage finds, jewelry and more.
By Brittany Nims

Etsy fans, this one’s for you.

If you thought all of the Labor Day sales happening this weekend couldn’t get better, they just did. Etsy’s second-annual Labor Day sale kicks off Aug. 30 and lasts until Sept. 3, bringing with it treats for lovers of handmade crafts and vintage finds. 

Markdowns on select products will range from 10- to 60 percent off across the peer-to-peer marketplace’s vast network of home, living, clothing, jewelry, wedding, vintage finds and craft categories. Now’s the time to load up on fall decor, Halloween costume accessories, holiday cards, vintage steals and more.

Below, we’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite picks from the sale

  • 1 Handmade cat mug
    Normally $39, on sale for $31.20.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/470090194/free-shippingcat-cup-handmade-cat
    Etsy // SavaKeramika
    Normally $39, on sale for $31.20.
    Get it here
  • 2 Geometric hoop earrings
    Normally $45, on sale for $36.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/266959362/hoop-earrings-geometric-earrings-bla
    Etsy // ANDAistanbul
    Normally $45, on sale for $36.
    Get it here
  • 3 Strawberry screenprint t-shirt
    Normally $20, on sale for $17.<br>get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/231256197/strawberry-t-shirt-screen-print-shir
    Etsy // andMorgan
    Normally $20, on sale for $17.
    get it here
  • 4 Floating shelves
    Normally starting at $18, on sale starting at $16.20.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/603039681/floating-shel
    Etsy // Truedimensiondesigns
    Normally starting at $18, on sale starting at $16.20.
    Get it here
  • 5 Stacking cuff
    Normally $24, on sale for $18.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/638394871/stacking-cuff-cuff-bracelet-mint-on?
    Etsy // amywaltz
    Normally $24, on sale for $18.
    Get it here
  • 6 Personalized leather hanging dopp kit
    Normally starting at $24.50, on sale starting at $19.60.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/582805554/groomsmen-
    Etsy // SoGoodSoWood
    Normally starting at $24.50, on sale starting at $19.60.
    Get it here
  • 7 Engraved Fall Wooden Rolling Pin
    Normally $20, on sale for $17.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/470325870/wooden-rolling-pin-engraved-personal
    Etsy // HappyRollingPin
    Normally $20, on sale for $17.
    Get it here
  • 8 Personalized wedding hanger
    Normally $10, on sale for $5.87.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/588953388/sale-personalized-wedding-hanger-b
    Etsy // CustomBridalHanger
    Normally $10, on sale for $5.87.
    Get it here
  • 9 Linen belt dress
    Normally $144, on sale for $122.&nbsp;<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/519229494/linen-dress-motumo-17s9-hand
    Etsy // MotumoLinen
    Normally $144, on sale for $122. 
    Get it here
  • 10 Vintage brass candle holder
    Normally $22, on sale for $17.60.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/636859847/vintage-brass-candle-holder-with-
    Etsy // BlushCottage
    Normally $22, on sale for $17.60.
    Get it here

