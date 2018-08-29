Etsy fans, this one’s for you.
If you thought all of the Labor Day sales happening this weekend couldn’t get better, they just did. Etsy’s second-annual Labor Day sale kicks off Aug. 30 and lasts until Sept. 3, bringing with it treats for lovers of handmade crafts and vintage finds.
Markdowns on select products will range from 10- to 60 percent off across the peer-to-peer marketplace’s vast network of home, living, clothing, jewelry, wedding, vintage finds and craft categories. Now’s the time to load up on fall decor, Halloween costume accessories, holiday cards, vintage steals and more.
Below, we’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite picks from the sale:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.