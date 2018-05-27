Horrific Videos Show Massive Fire At Europa Theme Park In Germany

Hundreds of firefighters battled a massive blaze at one of Europe’s largest and most popular amusement parks on Saturday.

Videos and photos taken at Europa Park, located in the German town of Rust, show thick plumes of black smoke engulfing parts of the property and some of the park’s attractions razed to ground.

Black smoke is seen rising from an attraction at Europa Park, Germany's largest theme park. The ride was quickly evacuated and fire put out, according to officials. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/a5dix39weF pic.twitter.com/KkwIwKva4j — ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2018

The fire reportedly originated in a storage facility near the park’s “Pirates of Batavia” ride, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Michael Mack, the park’s CEO, said on Twitter Saturday that the Batavia attraction had been “completely … lost” in the fire. Parts of the park’s Dutch- and Scandinavian-themed areas were also destroyed in the blaze.

Sad day for Europa Park. A fire has broken out at the "Pirates of Batavia" attraction and according to park representatives, they have lost the entire Norway and Batavia sections of the park. No injuries have been reported. https://t.co/POippPUExk pic.twitter.com/qU6kVtuZIo — Theme Park Review (@ThemeParkReview) May 26, 2018

The aftermath of the fire at Europa Park is horrifying... Before and after photos of the Scandinavia section. #europapark #Europapark pic.twitter.com/kDRaE55bww — Magic Pass (@magic_pass) May 26, 2018

The park, described as Germany’s largest and Europe’s second most popular theme park after Disneyland Paris, evacuated all its visitors after the fire broke out early on Saturday evening. Agence France-Presse said about 25,000 visitors were in the park when the blaze began.

No visitors were injured, but at least seven first responders suffered minor injuries, reported regional broadcaster SWR.

AFP said it took about 250 firefighters until Sunday morning to completely extinguish the fire.

(Story continues below.)

Brand in #europapark voorlopig nog niet uit. Park wordt langzaam voortijdig leeg gewerkt door personeel. #nederlands themadeel vermoedelijk verloren. pic.twitter.com/JR9oq2rB1Q — Joost Derijck (@JoostDerijck) May 26, 2018

The Pirates in Batavia ride at Europa-park in Germany is currently experiencing a horrific fire and part of the park is being evacuated. We hope no one got hurt here. #EuropaPark #ThemeParks #BreakingNews Photo credit: Amandine C. pic.twitter.com/bAlx3eeKEd — Magic Pass (@magic_pass) May 26, 2018

The aftermath of the fire at Europa Park is horrifying... Before and after photos of the Scandinavia section. #europapark #Europapark pic.twitter.com/kDRaE55bww — Magic Pass (@magic_pass) May 26, 2018

Europa Park reopened on Sunday morning, though some attractions and areas remained out of bounds.

The park thanked the support of fans and strangers who’d offered words of support in the blaze’s aftermath.

“Your messages and best wishes give us the strength to make every effort to return to normal operations” as soon as possible, the theme park said in a Sunday post on Twitter.