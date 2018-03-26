Europeans Join U.S. In Kicking Out Russian Diplomats

More than a dozen European Union countries joined the United States in expelling Russian diplomats on Monday in response to the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in the British city of Salisbury earlier this month.

A total of 14 E.U. member states, including France, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, plus Ukraine announced the expulsion of the envoys. Additional measures aren’t off the table, European Commission president Donald Tusk said.

Minutes earlier, the White House announced that it would eject 60 diplomats, including intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to the United Nations, and close Russia’s consulate in Seattle.

“The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world,” according to the official statement.

Number Russian diplomats expelled from the following countries in the last 15 minutes:



U.S. 60

Ukraine 13

Germany 4

Poland 4

France 4

Lithuania 3

Czech Republic 3

Netherlands 2

Latvia 1

Estonia 1 — Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) March 26, 2018

Canada also announced the expulsion of four Russian diplomats “in solidarity with the United Kingdom.”

The moves follow the British decision to expel 23 diplomats, which Prime Minister Theresa May said was necessary due to Russia’s repeated denial of responsibility in the incident.

Russia responded almost immediately, announcing its intention to expel diplomats in retaliation. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov slammed the decision as the nail in the coffin of bilateral relations.

“The United States took a very bad step by cutting what very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations,” he said.