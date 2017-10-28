European Fashion Blogger Elena Stolfat Talks Her Favorite Brands, Teen Modeling, and Life Lessons In This Interview

Hi Elena! Thank you for interviewing with me today. Tell our readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the fashion industry.

I was born and raised in Europe. I now live in Palm Beach, Florida. My fashion career began at the age of 12 when I was hired by a prestigious modeling agency. The agency taught me etiquette, fashion styles, how to apply makeup and more.

I was such a stand out student and model that at the age of 14 they offered me a position as a teacher, which I happily accepted. At 15, I won a pageant contest called Miss City. Winning that title really gave me a boost to my confidence. It’s one of the most memorable times of my childhood.

Wow! That must have been very exciting for you to win that pageant. Can you tell us what the first business was that you started?

Once I began working for the agency at 14 years old, I never looked back. The first business I ever started was where I made custom handbags and produced shows with the help of my parents. Growth was slow in the beginning.

A little over a year later, we increased sales to 1200 products per week and donated products to hospices. When I was 20, we sold the business and I started school at a university. Being an entrepreneur at such an early age and having such success taught me very valuable lessons that I use even today.

You were a very ambitious teen. From becoming a teacher at a modeling agency as a teen, to launching and selling your business all before the age of 21 – you’ve accomplished a lot. You are a real go-getter. What words of wisdom can you offer to our readers to inspire them?

My advice is that "Hard work brings success"; "Do what you are passionate about"; and "Be yourself".

In a crowded market, how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

My biggest strength is being able to sell haute fashion. Being from Europe where fashion was a way of life has its advantages. The prospective I have on the industry and my background make me a unique, sought after consultant. Soon I’ll be sharing tips on my new blog focused on fashion, health and sports lifestyle. My classic style is inspired by Gabrielle Chanel.

How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

Using new technology that’s both progressive and provides convenience in some way is always recommended. Innovation and creativity is everywhere. Take UBER for example. I haven’t heard my friends mention taking a taxi cab in over 2 years.

The same changes taking place in other industries will happen within the fashion industry. I have some ideas on how it can be improved, but that’s for another interview. (laughs).

Yes, I agree, the world is forever changing. Who are some of your favorite fashion brands?

My favorite brands are: Loro Piana, Chanel, Hermes, on the more expensive side and on the reasonable side I suggest ZARA, Massimo Dutti and J.Crew.

I suggest reading "Chanel and her word" or "The little dictionary of fashion" by Christian Dior. And my future book. (laughs) I am writing a book right now, which will be available on Amazon next year in early 2018.

And what is the mantra you live your life by?

I’ve never been obsessively motivated by making money. Instead, I believe that my passion will pave the way for me to have a rewarding, lucrative career. People should follow their dreams and not worry about keeping up with other people.

Stay in your lane and trust the universe’s direction of your life. Don’t stop until you accomplish what you set out to do. Always remember that slow progress is better than no progress.

Thank you so much for the interview Elena. Best of luck with your fashion career and future book.