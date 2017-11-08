Europe's 32 Best Museums Unveiled

There’s a reason Europe is known as part of the “Old World,” and that’s because it’s oozing with history. But you don’t have to be a history buff or ancient architecture junkie to find Europe’s rich past exciting. And that’s why Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, recently released their list of the 32 absolute best museums across the continent.

Flight Network knows that not all travelers venture out in search of ancient artifacts and 19th-century paintings, so they sent their team of intrepid travel writers across the pond to discover the European museums that stand above the rest in terms of art, culture and events. Why waste your precious travel days in drab museums when you could see one of the 32 listed here instead?

About the List

Photo credit: German Spy Museum

Flight Network is a travel agency known for providing content that truly appeals to their customers — the people who absolutely love to travel. That’s why their team spent months scouring the European continent for the museums that won’t waste their customers’ time. This collection of the top 32 museums in Europe includes those ranging from Paris’ stunning Musee Cognacq-Jay art museum to the German Spy Museum, where visitors can attempt to conquer the interactive laser maze. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a World Wart II buff, or a traveling family entertaining kids on a rainy day, Flight Network’s list offers an unforgettable museum that shouldn’t be missed.

Designed for Travelers

Flight Network’s collection of Europe’s absolute best museums is more than just another “Top 30” list. It provides all of the information needed for travelers to turn their dreams of visiting these museums into realities. Included with each museum entry is the location of the museum, the entrance fee, and what to expect when you get there (sculptures, interactive exhibits, archaeology, etc.). The article also includes a link to each museum, encouraging travelers to buy tickets directly from the museum sites and turn their aspirations into realities.