EuroPride 2018 Is A Colorful (And Inclusive) Tale Of 2 Swedish Cities

Thousands of revelers from around the world touched down in Sweden over the past few weeks to experience EuroPride 2018.

The nation’s capital, Stockholm, previously hosted EuroPride in 1998 and 2008. The 2018 EuroPride festivities, however, took place in two cities: Stockholm on the east coast and Gothenburg on the west.

“Stockholm was basking in a North African heatwave ... while Gothenburg was [enjoying] more regular summer weather,” Magnus Lindbergh of Visit Sweden told HuffPost. “People marched for love and equality. The political message was very strong and sometimes so empowering, it brought tears to my eyes.”

Sweden has long enjoyed a reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly destination for travelers. The country legalized same-sex marriage in 2009 and has made other queer-friendly social strides in recent years.

Take a look at some photos from EuroPride 2018 below.