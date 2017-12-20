Eva Longoria Is Expecting Her First Child

Longoria, 42, is four months pregnant with a son, her reps told the outlet.

The “Desperate Housewives” star began dating Bastón, the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America, back in 2013. The two got engaged in December 2015, and tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in May 2016.

Longoria’s was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and then basketball player Tony Parker. Bastón was married once before, and the 49-year-old media mogul has three children from his first marriage.

In a 2015 interview with People, Longoria said Bastón’s children have “been such a gift in my life.”

The actress spoke about the possibility of a child in an interview with Ocean Drive magazine last year, saying, “If it happens, it happens, if it’s meant to be it would be a blessing.”

Dave Benett/amfAR2017 via Getty Images José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón and Eva Longoria at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes on May 25.