07/05/2018 01:35 pm ET Updated 8 minutes ago

Yo-Yo Champ Evan Nagao Has World On A String In Mind-Blowing Routine

He rocked his skills at the nationals to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”
By Ron Dicker

And you thought you were a badass when you could “walk the dog.”

Watch Evan Nagao win the 1A division of the recent National Yo-Yo Contest in Chicago with a beastly routine to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”

Nagao, 22, from Honolulu, earned a final score of 95.4, nearly 5 points more than his closest competitor.

Nagao advances to the World Yo-Yo Championship in Shanghai this August, according to YoYoContestCentral.

We say he’s ready.

The son of a yo-yo marketer, he began yoyoing at age 1, according to his contest bio. He also landed a gig on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” as a wee lad in 2001.

Talented Evan Nagao shows off his skills with host Jay Leno on March 22, 2001&nbsp;
NBC via Getty Images
Talented Evan Nagao shows off his skills with host Jay Leno on March 22, 2001 

The kid knows pressure.

Nagao, who also won the 2017 national contest, finished sixth in the 1A division at the world contest last year.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
