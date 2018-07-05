Yo-Yo Champ Evan Nagao Has World On A String In Mind-Blowing Routine

And you thought you were a badass when you could “walk the dog.”

Watch Evan Nagao win the 1A division of the recent National Yo-Yo Contest in Chicago with a beastly routine to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”

Nagao, 22, from Honolulu, earned a final score of 95.4, nearly 5 points more than his closest competitor.

Nagao advances to the World Yo-Yo Championship in Shanghai this August, according to YoYoContestCentral.

We say he’s ready.

The son of a yo-yo marketer, he began yoyoing at age 1, according to his contest bio. He also landed a gig on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” as a wee lad in 2001.

NBC via Getty Images Talented Evan Nagao shows off his skills with host Jay Leno on March 22, 2001

The kid knows pressure.