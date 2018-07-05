Yo-Yo Champ Evan Nagao Has World On A String In Mind-Blowing Routine

And you thought you were a badass when you could “walk the dog.”
Watch Evan Nagao win the 1A division of the recent National Yo-Yo Contest in Chicago with a beastly routine to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird.”
Nagao, 22, from Honolulu, earned a final score of 95.4, nearly 5 points more than his closest competitor.
Nagao advances to the World Yo-Yo Championship in Shanghai this August, according to YoYoContestCentral.
We say he’s ready.
The son of a yo-yo marketer, he began yoyoing at age 1, according to his contest bio. He also landed a gig on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” as a wee lad in 2001.
The kid knows pressure.
Nagao, who also won the 2017 national contest, finished sixth in the 1A division at the world contest last year.
