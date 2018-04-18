Evan Rachel Wood Is Finally Getting Paid As Much As Her Male 'Westworld' Costars

Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy, a robotic rancher’s daughter in “Westworld,” will finally make as much as her male costars Ed Harris (Man in Black) and Anthony Hopkins (Dr. Robert Ford) beginning in the third season, The Wrap reports.

“I almost got emotional,” Wood, who is pretty much the face of HBO’s sci-fi series, told the entertainment site. “I was like, ‘I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts … Never, never.’”

She added: “But I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work.”

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood plays Dolores Abernathy in "Westworld."

Wood, 30, said she’s always fought for parity. Although she’s not in “dire straits” financially, she said, she’s been making “pretty much the same amount of money on things for years” and doesn’t believe it’s fair that women get paid less because they’re female.

“This is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice,” she told The Wrap.

In April, HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that the network took a cold, hard look at gender pay gaps on its shows and “made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay.” Bloys said that if any were discovered, the company “corrected them going forward.”