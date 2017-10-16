Evander Griiim: Hip-Hop's Newest Star Proves Perseverance Pays Off

Cam Kirk Evander Griiim

Evander Griiim, an up and coming artist who just wrapped up a tour on Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions tour, is no stranger to hard work and hustle. Growing up in El Paso, Texas, music industry executives aren't exactly easily accessible.

“If you did know of someone that worked in the music business it was always a friend of a friend’s aunt or something like that, it was never someone I knew directly,” explains Evander.

I first met Evander backstage during his tour when his manager Tavares, founder of Brand Media Music Group, introduced us. Having just seen him perform I was immediately impressed with his professionalism and charisma for someone his age-Evander just turned 20 on July 30th.

If his ability to hype fans and attract a fanbase that goes crazy for him is any indication of future success, I can easily say we’re looking at music’s next big hip-hop artist to hit the scene.

Not having any prior connections in the music industry, it’s nothing short of amazing that Evander has been able to tour with Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, and Rae Sremmurd. Not to mention getting featured on “X-Men” off Yachty’s Teenage Emotion’s album. Who are all, by the way, signed under Quality Control (QC), the massively successful label behind the award-winning group Migos.

Considering all the collaborations between Evander and QC artists, you would assume they're all signed to the same label. However, according to Evander’s manager, there’s a bidding war going on for him, and it will indeed be interesting to see where he lands. “Every major record label has reached out to us, and we are excited about the next chapter of his career,” says Tavares.

With over 100 unreleased songs in his catalog, Evander, along with his team have narrowed down the best tracks for his debut EP titled “Fun Eral” tentatively dropping this fall. He has rumored features with Gucci Mane, Yachty, Young Thug and Offset just to mention a few.

I asked Evander how he managed to get his break in the music business. “I was already working hard to get my name out there by performing in festivals and shows. I had sent out over 3,000 emails to record execs and didn’t hear back from one of them. I just didn’t give up,” Evander goes on to explain.

Thanks to footage from his Neon Desert performance in 2016, he was finally able to break down that door. He sent the video to Migos and Rich the Kid, with a simple message that read: The next big thing.

In an interview with the El Paso Times, he explained his approach: “It wasn’t even really confidence. It was more strategic; I was thinking, ‘What are people attracted to? What intrigues them?’ The one month I was in college, I made my plan on how I was going to blow up.”

Evander uses a combination of high energy raspy vocals and storytelling to connect with his millennial fan base, a style that is unique and attracts people from all walks of life.

As if having just come off a tour wasn’t enough for the 20-year-old rising star, Evander and the rest of his team have been hard at work putting the final touches on his album, scheduling appearances and engaging with fans.