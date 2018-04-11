Eve Says Janet Jackson Took Care Of Her After Her Drink Got Drugged At A Party

The first time Eve met Janet Jackson was less than ideal.

The rapper and co-host of CBS’s “The Talk” revealed during a segment on Tuesday that the first time she met Jackson was at a party after her drink had been spiked. Eve told her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood that she was at an after-party for an award show when she started feeling “crazy.”

“I was kind of walking around putting my drink down, talking to people, coming back, picking my drink up,” she said. “Probably about an hour after the last time I picked my drink up, I started feeling crazy. Not drunk.”

Eve said she began crying because she knew something was really wrong.

“I get put into a room and I’m crying and I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m telling you something’s wrong, something’s wrong,’” she recalled. “And then I hear this really soft voice that’s like, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, I’ll take care of it.’”

And, of course, it turned out to be the one and only Janet Jackson who had come to Eve’s rescue.

“And she’s like, ‘I got this, don’t worry, relax, calm down,’” Eve said of Jackson.

Watch the full clip below.