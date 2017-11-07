Evelyn Fox Keller: Increasing Relevance of D'Arcy Thompson's Physical Biology

Evelyn Fox Keller, MIT Professor Emerita of History and Philosophy of Science, recently addressed a gathering of roughly 200 at the University of St Andrews focusing on the increasing relevance of Scottish scientist D’Arcy Thompson and his physical approach to biology. Robust applause following (and preceding) Keller’s talk at the centenary celebration for Thompson’s landmark book, On Growth and Form, was indeed indicative of just how much Keller is revered as a scientist, historian and philosopher. Keller’s own extensive background in physics and biology made for a substantive presentation. Excerpts of her remarks follow:

Scotland---October 14, 2017

“Thank you very much for that very warm welcome and thank you everybody who made this trip, it’s just wonderful, it’s a treat to come back to Scotland. I’ve never been to the Highlands before so I was especially enthusiastic about that chance. . . .

A hundred years ago D’Arcy Thompson began the first edition of On Growth and Form with a claim that at least to us seems impossible to refute:

‘in general no organic forms exist save such as are in conformity with physical and mathematical laws.’

. . . .

[I]t was precisely the tradition of insisting that there was something more to biology, something that neither physics nor mathematics could explain that was his target. Now D’Arcy Thompson was no vitalist and if we want to understand why readers have been tempted to say, as his reviewers suggested they would, ‘magnificent but not biology,’ we need to ask: What exactly do we mean by the word biology?

D’Arcy, while sharing many of Lamarck’s concerns, saw understanding of biological form by focusing not on the differences, but on the similarities between inorganic and living bodies. And in doing so he surely incurred the wrath of those invested in the inviolability of the gaps between the two domains.

One might read Lamarck as offering something of a comfort zone in which vitalists could hide, as surely many did. Thompson, however, did not allow his readers such a luxury.

Faced with the choice between vitalism and mechanism, his answer was unambiguous. Mechanism could be his only guide. . . .

[ Note : Keller speaks of the emergence in the 20th century of a new science of biology---genetics.]

A science that would radically reconfigure the entire landscape of biology.

The term ‘genetics’ was coined by William Bateson in 1905 to refer to the study of the science of variation. But that term does not appear in the 1917 edition of On Growth and Form. . . .

Clearly, Thompson had little interest in the arguments that were being developed in the last part of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century by genetics. Twenty-five years later, however, the successes of genetics could no longer be ignored. And in the second edition [of On Growth and Form] Thompson acknowledges that the efforts to explain heredity by the help of genes and chromosomes. . . stand by themselves in a category which is all their own and constitute a science which is justified of itself. But in itself, he is still not much interested. . . .

The path he chooses is thus to leave this great subject to one side. . . .

[ Note : Keller introduces the subject of smooth and wrinkled peas.]

Here he [Thompson] saw no need to invoke Mendelian factors. Instead he wrote, the difference between a smooth and wrinkled pea. . .merely depends somehow on the amount and rate of shrinkage. . . .

This rise of genetics did not compel a change either in Thompson’s book or in his arguments. But if Thompson’s argument had no impact on the development of that field, what is its relevance to this history? What relation did exist between the rise of genetics and the fate of Thompson’s work?

I want to suggest that for the problems with which Thompson was concerned, the primary change induced by the rise of genetics was in its reconfiguration of the structural landscape of biology. . . . The need to choose between genetics and physical explanations. . . .

My question is this. What is it that sets Thompson’s approach in opposition to genetics? What makes it antithetical to contemporary development? The separation of the biological from the physical had already been applied by the very coining of the special term biology to name a distinct discipline. As you all know, Lamarck was one of the first to use this term but Lamarck had repeatedly insisted that separation need not, and it certainly did not for him, imply opposition.

‘One kind of analysis need not exclude the other. Nature has no need for special laws.’ he wrote. ‘Those that generally control all bodies are perfectly sufficient for the purpose.’

In a similar vein, it should also be acknowledged, that the separation of the animate from the inanimate were also of long standing. Thompson’s complaint about the decision and reluctance of zoologists to compare the living with the dead, the reluctance to abandon the expectation of something more were well mounted and in evidence long before the advent of genetics.

But I would disagree that the genetics itself ultimately represented as a reduction of science, in fact, provided support for such reluctance. I would even argue that it offered a kind of fulfillment of the expectation of something more. Now, to be sure, geneticists were not vitalists. They had no use for vital force. But they had a seductive alternative. And that alternative was the gene.

I submit that the concept of the gene provided the something more, the crucial element that set biological organisms apart, and that seemed inevitably, perhaps necessarily, to be distinct from physicalist accounts. The gene was immortal. And it seemed all but totally resistant to the effects of physical force. Most importantly, it seemed to have what Newton referred to as an occult specific quality by which it acts and produces. . . its manifest effects.

What was the basis of life? Not osmosis or tension, but the gene. . . . With the standard form of reductionism that has long prevailed in the physical sciences---sub-microscopic components of the system lay at the bottom of the causal chain---geneticists introduced a new kind of causal chain, one which placed genes at the bottom of this causal chain. Not atoms. Not elementary particles, but genes.

From genes one gets proteins and RNA from which are formed cells and tissues, organs and finally organisms. Two different causal changes, both linear and unidirectional, but standing apart. Each one from the other. Indeed, each introducing its own causal change. . . . In both cases, physics and biology, the assumption of a linear causal change accomplished explanatory reductionism with the hope that an explanation of macro phenomena could also be reduced to an understanding of the property of behavior of the lowest level entity. Atoms or lower in the case of physics and genes in the case of biology. . . .

As genetics continued to triumph, and in mid-century gave way to molecular biology, the explanatory power of genes or DNA loomed ever stronger. The dramatic discovery of a code of translating DNA sequences to proteins lent particular sense to belief in the causal power of DNA and with that triumph so too did the tendency to see biology and genetics as co-terminous grow stronger. Indeed, the solidification of that equation, the equation between biology and genetics, was, I think, essential to the growing opposition between biology and physics. . . .

Over the next 50 years, during the first half-century of molecular biology I can find little evidence of the application of physics, especially of what D’Arcy understood as physics. That is, of the role of physical forces to the analysis either of biological development or of morphogenesis. Indeed, this was a period in which people interested in such subjects especially had a hard time finding support of any kind.

I recall my own days in mathematical biology, which is late 60s and early 70s. I remember talking to Mimi Koehl, who’s now an established figure in biomechanics and recipient of many awards. I remember her telling me of her unsuccessful efforts to obtain funding. One referee she reports from NSF wrote:

‘This woman seems to be under the illusion that physics has something to do with biology.’

[Laughter]

I might note here that the tendency already in Wilson’s 1942 remarks now only grinds stronger, the tendency to equate biological with genetic. When physics has something to do with biology we really mean physics has something to do with genetics. In the mid-20th century, I think we can all agree, that that equation, the equation between biology of today and physics largely is moot. . . .

To be sure, On Growth and Form is a work to which an enormous amount of honors have been paid, but for most of its readers it remains---as Stephen J. Gould once put it---’an unusable masterpiece.’

Even toward the end of the 20th century, when work on mathematical biology and biomechanics first began to be found---I’m thinking of the work of George Oster, Garrett Odell, for example, on embryogenesis and gastrulation, in particular. I’m thinking of the work of Mimi Koehl of biomechanical structures in morphogenesis. . . . Only in the 1990s did we begin to see the beginnings of a sustained effort to bridge this gap. . . Also, the emergence of a few papers on the role of mechanical forces and regulation of gene expression---like the work of Emmanuel Farge.

But these efforts proved to be just the tip of the iceberg. The role of mechanics and gene expression, what in my view really opened the floodgates, was the turn in then-molecular biology for the search for the gene for various traits or particular effects or the search for genetic causation to a focus on the regulation of gene expression, and more specifically, to the roles of [__], epigenetic markers and non-coding RNA in this regulation.

Today we are in a new century, one in which the landscape of biological thought is once again being radically reconfigured. With the maturation of molecular biology, the genome has been transformed from the executive director of biological development or as Schrödinger put it---an architect’s plan and builder’s plan---to the immensely complex physical-chemical structures that seem to need no new laws of physics only a Herculean effort of sifting through the jungle of physical and chemical interactions responsible for what it can and cannot do.

This explanation is itself largely the result of a turn from answering questions about nucleotide sequences calling for amino acids to the much harder questions about how particular proteins are produced in the quantities at the times and in the places in which they are needed for the normal functioning of the cell.

We may claim to account for the difference between wrinkled and smooth peas by a million factors. But where is the counter-account factor giving rise to these effects?

If genes act, how do they act? If sequences of DNA inform, how and what is it that they inform? With this shift that focuses attention on the complex relations between genotype and phenotype, we can finally return to D’Arcy Thompson. . . .

‘no organic forms,’ he wrote, ‘exist save as such conform with physical and mathematical laws.’

But what are these laws? How DNA is read for proteins depends on its confirmation and its physical structure, its confirmation in three-dimensional space. Its morphology differs from that of the forms which D’Arcy focused in at least two ways: first, it is highly dynamic, and second, the factors involved operate in a molecular rather than in a macro-scale.

Notwithstanding, it has become a tremendously fertile field for physicists looking to extend their horizons. One of the most fruitful domains of investigation is the physical dynamics of the properties by which epigenetic markers regulate expression. . . .”

[ Note : Keller proceeds to a fuller discussion of epigenetic markers and methylation. She then goes on to describe the important emergence of condensed matter physics as it relates to biology, and how biology uses geometry and physics for control. She cites the work being done at Max Planck on phase transition. And also says that we need new tools.