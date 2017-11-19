John W. Fountain, Contributor
Award-Winning Journalist, Author, Columnist, Professor at Roosevelt University. Former New York Times National Correspondent

Even As A ‘Church Boy,’ Feeling Like An Outcast

11/19/2017 01:55 pm ET Updated 22 minutes ago
WestSide Press Publishing

This is an excerpt from John Fountain’s forthcoming book: “No Place For Me: Letters to the Church in America”

By John W. Fountain

The feeling of suppression at church — whether at True Vine or some of the local churches where I had been a member — hung over me constantly, like a dark cloud, my soul swirling in the wind.

For years, I wondered whether there was something wrong with me, whether I indeed really loved God. Whether I would ever find a church that accepted and embraced me the way I had seen it embrace others.

…Overall the church seemed to have devolved into a mushy feel-good experience in which we were members of the on-my-way-to-heaven social club.

It left me feeling, even as a “church boy,” like an outcast, like someone who — without the official public blessing of a bishop or even my own grandfather as being “one of us” — was forever destined to be on the outside looking in, even if I was sitting in the pew and my name on the church’s rolls.

At church, I felt like I needed a sponsor and that I never really had one…

READ MORE: Feeling Like an Outcast’

John W. Fountain
John W. Fountain as a child poses with his sister Gloria.

Email: author@johnwfountain.com

Website: http://www.johnwfountain.com

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Even As A ‘Church Boy,’ Feeling Like An Outcast

CONVERSATIONS