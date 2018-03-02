Even By LeBron James' Standards, This Move Was Mind-Blowing

He couldn’t have pulled this off better in a video game.

LeBron James’ slick scoring move Thursday added another amazing highlight to his formidable reel.

He basically dribbled the ball around his back and through the legs of Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson en route to a left-handed layup.

Just watch:

Just watch the replay... 😳 pic.twitter.com/wl32SrA7sT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

Even James himself tweeted about the bucket.

🤷🏾‍♂️ The young generation would say I was in my bag and haters will say it’s fake. https://t.co/hCXa7OctWR — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 2, 2018

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers prevailed, 108-97, but James’ moment won the Internet. Some commented that at least part of the maneuver might have been unintentional, but let’s just enjoy it anyway.

LEBRON JAMES WITH THE BEHIND THE BACK NUTMEG TO SPLIT TWO DEFENDERS MY GAAAAAAWD — The LakeShow PH (@LakeShowPH) March 2, 2018

LeBron James behind the back dribble between Tristan Thompson's legs HOW??????????????? pic.twitter.com/m7HBBf94t8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 2, 2018

😳 This may be one of the greatest, even though it may or may not have been accidental, moves I've seen in sometime. #LeBronJames #nutmeg @KingJames #wizard #messiorlebron https://t.co/ja2u3bWIEf — Ryan Specht (@RwallaceS) March 2, 2018