03/02/2018 06:10 am ET

Even By LeBron James' Standards, This Move Was Mind-Blowing

By Ron Dicker
LeBron James, pictured against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, caught the attention of the internet with one move in particular.

He couldn’t have pulled this off better in a video game.

LeBron James’ slick scoring move Thursday added another amazing highlight to his formidable reel.

He basically dribbled the ball around his back and through the legs of Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson en route to a left-handed layup.

Just watch: 

Even James himself tweeted about the bucket.

The visiting Philadelphia 76ers prevailed, 108-97, but James’ moment won the Internet. Some commented that at least part of the maneuver might have been unintentional, but let’s just enjoy it anyway.

