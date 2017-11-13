Even Good Writers Can Write Bad Sex Scenes

I didn’t realize there was so much bad sex out there until I started book reviewing in the mid-1990s for the Detroit Free Press where my portfolio included literary, commercial, and genre fiction. Though there’s an annual prize given in England to bad sex writing—The Literary Review Bad Sex in Fiction Award—I hadn’t previously paid much attention to the problem. But as the books arrived at my door by the boxload, I began to realize that a lot of writers, even good ones, were sexually inadequate. On the page, that is.

Time after time I’d find myself reading an involving story of one kind or another and suddenly there would be a sex scene that made me wince because it was amateurish, clumsy, or even grotesque. I was surprised and disappointed that even writers I admired could fall apart when it came to writing sex scenes. Whether it was lack of practice in this particular aspect of their craft, or embarrassment, or even being too turned on to have enough objectivity, I couldn’t say.

But I definitely noticed two major problems in bad sex writing that occurred in book after book: timing and depersonalization.

Many authors don’t seem to understand that timing is just as important in fictional sex as in real sex. If a sex scene is introduced, where does it fit in the arc of the story? Does it move the plot along, or does it slow it down? Does it add depth to the characters and story, or is it distracting? Not enough authors ask themselves when’s the best place for a sex scene or even if it’s organic to the work.

I goofed in an early version of my novel The German Money by placing a sex scene early in chapter one. I thought it illuminated the inner state of my narrator, but a writer friend thankfully pointed out that it would distract readers from the character’s dark musings about his very dysfunctional family. As soon as she said that, I knew she was right, so I moved the scene several chapters along and used it as a short flashback. It worked there.

A more serious problem than timing and appropriateness in sex scenes is that two people who've been fully individualized characters before the scene starts begin to fade away and basically become just a jumble of body parts. Their individuality disappears and they’re not having sex, but their bodies are. Some writers are possibly so hell-bent on proving that they’re not puritanical, they forget they’re writing about human beings who have emotions, history, dreams. Sex means something more than the physical actions, or at least it can be something more than that. And if it’s casual or “meaningless” sex, then that should be clear in the scene, however it’s narrated.

My first editor at St. Martin’s Press said something I’ve never forgotten: “Sex reveals who people are in unique ways—that’s why you have to get it right.”