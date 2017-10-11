Even if You’re the Funny Dad, Teasing Kids is Bad Parenting

This article originally appeared on Fatherly.

Many dads pride themselves on being funny guys. But there is a wide gulf between a dad who can craft a pun that’ll make his kid’s eyes roll right out of their heads and a dad who comes in hot with snark, sarcasm and teasing. The punny dude is hilarious. The snarky dude is quite possibly undermining his own authority and his child’s sense of security and self worth. He’s also modeling the behavior of bullies. If humor is all about timing, he’s missing the beat.

“Humor can be very misplaced,” says clinical psychologist Dr. John Mayer. “Cognitively we’re dealing with something that takes abstract thought to really comprehend and we’re expecting kids to get it. Kids don’t get it.”

The reason children don’t get jokes even though they often pretend to is that, even into their teens, they lack the ability to think abstractly. The younger children are, the less facility for abstract thought they have. When a parent teases a child with a sarcastic comment, he or she is asking the child to not only understand the world, but understand other peoples’ perspectives, and alternative realities. Should a dad jokingly tell a misbehaving kid they’re going to “sell them to the gypsies,” for instance, the kid has to understand several high-level concepts: the racist gypsy stereotype, why it’s hilariously unlikely there would be a gypsy camp anywhere near a suburban supermarket parking lot, and the fact that selling children is illegal and that their parent would never ever do it. That’s a lot to process while also trying to understand why pop looks pissed.

When a kid can’t work through the cognitive maze to understand the “joke,” it can be pretty damn distressing. But beyond that short term, stressful destabilization, there are long term consequences.

“What’s going to happen with your child if they’re surrounded by this is that they’re going to have inappropriate social development,” Mayer says. “You’re going to have a broken child, socially.”

That may result in a kid who become a teaser or a bullythemselves. That’s because kids are constantly watching their parents. Imitation is not only the sincerest form of flattery, it’s a mainstay of early behaviors. When all children see is a parent who leans on snark, sarcasm and teasing, they internalize the idea that such rhetoric is normal and socially relatable to others.

“There should be red flags that come up in your mind that should guide you when you’re going to make any statement or joke,” Mayer says. “Don’t put down someone and don’t threaten. Threatening is not a good parental technique anyway.”

Mayer also points out that when a parent leans on adult humor, they diminish their parental power. That power comes from being a trustworthy, respectable person that a child can rely on. Children don’t actually care if dad is funny. They just care that dad is stable. Funny dads can seem less stable so there’s a potential hiccup there. There’s also the issue of respect. Kids don’t show respect unless they’re shown how to show respect. Humor can start a vicious cycle.

“Don’t abdicate your power,” Mayer urges. “Continue to be a powerful respected person in your child’s life, not Bozo the clown.”

Mayer notes that many times the snark is unleashed when a parent fall prey to their own frustrations over a kid’s behavior. The fix for this is to have a discipline plan in place, and to use it consistently and dispassionately. If that plan is about giving a child natural consequences, fine. If it’s about time-outs or talking, that’s okay too. The important part is that it is consistent and given out without anger.