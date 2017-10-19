Eventbrite Study Shows A Connection Between Music Festivals And Activism

To festival or not to festival? That is the eternal question. When taking money, time, and effort into account, dropping off the grid for a weekend (or five) can seem hard to justify.

But what if I told you that now you can party with a purpose? That you can indulge in the debauchery of music festivals guilt-free? Thanks to new findings from Eventbrite, one of the world’s leading platforms in live event ticketing, this might be the case.

The company’s access to mass amounts of data in the live music sphere has led to some interesting studies. In their most recent report titled “The Experience Movement: How Millennials Are Bridging Cultural and Political Divides Offline,” their team of marketing experts outline how millennials are looking for more than just a weekend bender. They are looking for meaning and purpose—to lead a more fulfilling existence. They are activists and advocates. They are hungry for change.

Miles Najera

According to Eventbrite’s recent poll of American adults over 18, two things are essential to promoting positive change: connecting with one another in person (emphasis on in person) and the resulting expansion of perspective thereafter. Statistically speaking, their findings showed that 80% of Americans believe coming together in person rather than online—regardless of age, gender, income or geography—has a much more profound effect on social change.

They also found that one in five Americans who attended an event did so in support of a particular cause and nearly 71% agree that attending live events makes them feel more connected to humanity, their respective communities, and the world. At its most fundamental level, music festivals (as well as all other types of festivals) are a representation of unity, their sole purpose to peacefully gather people together in one place.

Provided by Eventbrite

Another interesting term that the Eventbrite study utilizes is calling millennials the “experiences generation.” According to a CNBC article published in 2016, “millennials are prioritizing their cars and homes less and less, and assigning greater importance to personal experiences.” Though often spurned as a narcissistic generation, millennials now represent one-third of the national population and continue to be the driving force behind the growing attendance at a diverse range of live events. Eventbrite’s study states that “this generation looks to live experiences for solidarity and as a form of expression.”

This shift from spending money on material possessions to experiences is reflected in the surge of social media posts involving backpacking trips, world travel, van life, and a general desire for as much soul-searching, earth-trekking adventure as humanly (and financially) possible. Millennials no longer aspire to live in a mansion in the Hollywood hills but rather to drop everything and explore Southeast Asia with nothing but a backpack and a smartphone. For those who cannot simply drop off the grid, however, music festivals have become a quick and inexpensive way to broaden perspectives, try new things, be outside, and connect with others—all of which are goals of travel. The partying is an added bonus.

Miles Najera

Play is included as one of renowned American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs.” He defined play with the words fun, joy, amusement, gaiety, humor, exuberance, and effortlessness and believes that they are integral in fulfilling our ultimate potential as a species. Minus the effortlessness, music festivals encompass these terms.

Between the need for human connection, experiential investments, and real-life activism versus online activism, Eventbrite’s findings show that music festivals have become a Petri dish for all of these things—and more—to be cultivated. They are a place to escape and return; a place to realize and a place to let go; a place to act, change, and actualize.

“One thing that remains clear is that as the U.S. sways with political changes and uncertainty, the desire to connect in person through live experiences continues to be on the rise,” Eventbrite states in their study. “As the live event landscape continues to grow, there’s an increasingly strong demand for experiences that connect us in real life and contribute to growth and positive change.”