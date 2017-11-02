Ever Had A Cheesy Dumpling? This Food Truck Is Making It Reality

The Mad Dumplings Food Truck has attracted large crowds thanks in part to a robust menu of Asian-inspired dishes like Longanisa Dumpling with pork belly – a sweet, succulent longanisa sausage dumpling, topped with a sliver of grilled, marinated pork belly and a fresh strip of jalapeño.

Mad Dumplings has been gearing up for two major upcoming October food festivals, equipped with a Shrimp and Pork Stuffed Cheesy Dumpling that will give you serious FOMO if you happen to miss it.

Starting with pan-fried cilantro and jalapeño, these four-cheese shrimp and pork dumplings are cooked and then topped with shredded melted Monterey Jack cheese – in case there wasn't enough cheese on here.

On October 7 you’ll find Mad Dumplings serving up their exclusive Shrimp and Pork Stuffed Four Cheesy Dumpling at the Fresh Coat Mural Festival in DTLA’s Arts District, presented by Hansen's Natural Sodas.

However, if that’s out of your way, there’s still one more chance to lock down this cheesy combination at Oozefest III – Foodbeast's 3rd Annual Cheesy Food Festival, on Oct. 14 at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana.

Get these cheesy dumplings while you can!

By Evan Lancaster