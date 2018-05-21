From the release of their iconic wrap dress and a comfortable form sandal, to the flat that hustles all day, sustainable fashion company Everlane has been releasing summer staples almost every week. (So much so that our summer wardrobe is basically set for the season.)

Just when we thought they’d run out of creative steam, they’ve just released their first-ever denim shorts and skirts, and we’re desperately waiting for payday.

A post shared by Everlane (@everlane) on May 20, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

If you’re at all familiar with how Everlane is redefining sustainable fashion, it’s no surprise that their denim is ethically sourced, fairly priced at $58 for both the skirts and shorts, and is made of their signature non-stretch Japanese denim so bagging out is never an issue.

Both styles are available in four washes - dark denim, light denim, washed black, and bone ― making it super versatile to mix and match all summer long. The shorts are a true summer staple with the ability for you to roll it up or roll it down, while the skirt is a true A-line shape that sits at the natural waist.

Everlane Denim skirt in 'dark indigo rinse.' Get it here, $58.

Though Everlane still has a ways to go before being truly size inclusive, the company is definitely setting the bar high for other clothing brands when it comes to sustainability. And, like most Everlane launches, these products are sure to go fast, so check them out before it’s too late.

Everlane Denim short in "vintage dark blue." Get it here, $58.