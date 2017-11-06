Every Day is Garbage Day

My former life (in Minnesota) always held one extraordinary event every week. Garbage Day. Every Wednesday without fail, we would celebrate Vierkant Trash picking up our big rolling container filled with refuse. But here in Atlanta we can exit our apartment, turn right, walk down the hall, and the first door on the left is the ‘trash room’. The trash room contains a magic door (about half the size of a regular door, and chest high) that you open up and throw debris in. Whatever you throw in there goes down a chute and lands in a big blue dumpster at street level. It’s available to us 24 hours a day. It’s ALWAYS Garbage Day.

It threw me for a loop for a bit. I felt as though I was drifting, and had no arc to my week. Until Mabel and I began Watering Wednesday that is. Now every Wednesday without fail, we water all of our indoor plants. If we forget. . . instead of Watering Wednesday, we celebrate Thirsty Thursday and do our watering the following day.

It’s tough to say if it’s as festive as Garbage Day. It’s an apples vs. oranges type of thing. But it’s been a source of comfort, knowing we have a ritual that we look forward to every week.

Today marked an epoch in the life of our Prius. It’s the car we had driven to Atlanta, and it’s also the car that was parked at the Airbnb location known as ‘the shed’. I’m still not able to delve fully into the whole shed experience, because I was slightly traumatized. . . but I will say that ever since we stayed there, our car had sported an accidental souvenir.

After checking in to the shed, and realizing what was included in our nightly rental, we had immediately ankled over to a store and purchased 6 boxes of baking soda and an industrial sized container of Febreze, to combat the distinctive odor that permeated the shed.

The few days we stayed at the shed, we’d kept nearly all of our personal possessions in our car, but a certain amount of smell transfer was inevitable. So a carton of baking soda was placed inside our car. When we finally drove away, a pothole in the sheds driveway upended the baking soda and it spilled in a clump on the passenger side floor.

Today was the day we finally vacuumed that mess up! Actually, I did the vacuuming while Mabel watched me and offered suggestions. She would like it noted though, that she was the one that purchased 9 out of our 10 houseplants, and without that contribution we wouldn’t be able to celebrate Watering Wednesday.